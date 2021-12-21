UB volleyball player Monika Simkova released from hospital after double amputation

Simkova’s story and her recovery from the illness gained regional and national attention, from the volleyball community, the Western New York and UB communities, and from the athletic community at large, whether it was through contributions to a GoFundMe page, or through opposing teams and volleyball programs across the country reaching out to UB.

During athletic events, UB athletes wore T-shirts emblazoned with #One4Mon, a hashtag the UB volleyball team created to honor their teammate, a twist on Simkova’s uniform number, 14.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $142,000, which is going toward Simkova's medical and rehabilitation procedures, as well as Michalovicova's responsibilities as her sister's primary caregiver. Michalovicova traveled to Western New York from Australia, where she lives and coaches volleyball, to be with Simkova as she recovered from the illness and subsequent double amputation.

Through the course of Simkova’s recovery, Michalovicova posted frequent updates on the GoFundMe page for her sister, including an update Dec. 9 that said her sister planned to be released Tuesday from the hospital. Michalovicova also has chronicled Simkova’s recovery on her Instagram account.