UB volleyball player Monika Simkova released from hospital after double amputation

Monika Simkova’s recovery made a giant move forward this week, just in time for the Christmas holiday.
Her older sister, Lucia Michalovicova, announced Tuesday that Simkova, a University at Buffalo volleyball player, has been released from Buffalo General Medical Center. Simkova's departure from the hospital comes more than four and a half months after she was admitted in August, due to a bacterial infection that resulted in Simkova undergoing a bilateral amputation of her legs above the knees.
Michalovicova posted a quick update on the GoFundMe page set up in September for her sister, along with two photos of Simkova leaving the hospital, including one in which Simkova is flashing the "Horns Up" gesture with her right hand. The UB volleyball Twitter page also shared the photos.
“We got the best gift this holiday season!” Michalovicova wrote. “Look who is home for the holidays!”
The best gift we could have asked for!— UB Bulls Volleyball (@ubvolleyball) December 21, 2021
Look who is home for the holidays!#UBhornsUP | #One4Mon pic.twitter.com/ei5q962AYN
Simkova, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Malacky, Slovakia, contracted a streptococcal bacterial infection in August, and her condition worsened after she turned septic, which resulted in multiple organ failure. As a result, Simkova had both her lower legs amputated, each above the knee, to increase her chances of survival and for a long-term recovery.
Simkova’s story and her recovery from the illness gained regional and national attention, from the volleyball community, the Western New York and UB communities, and from the athletic community at large, whether it was through contributions to a GoFundMe page, or through opposing teams and volleyball programs across the country reaching out to UB.
During athletic events, UB athletes wore T-shirts emblazoned with #One4Mon, a hashtag the UB volleyball team created to honor their teammate, a twist on Simkova’s uniform number, 14.
The GoFundMe page has raised more than $142,000, which is going toward Simkova's medical and rehabilitation procedures, as well as Michalovicova's responsibilities as her sister's primary caregiver. Michalovicova traveled to Western New York from Australia, where she lives and coaches volleyball, to be with Simkova as she recovered from the illness and subsequent double amputation.
Through the course of Simkova’s recovery, Michalovicova posted frequent updates on the GoFundMe page for her sister, including an update Dec. 9 that said her sister planned to be released Tuesday from the hospital. Michalovicova also has chronicled Simkova’s recovery on her Instagram account.
Simkova is continuing her recovery at a local rehabilitation center, where she has started the process of learning to walk on prosthetics. One of Michalovicova’s posts earlier this month showed Simkova in rehabilitation, using a prosthetic on her right leg.
“These first prosthetics are only temporary and she will start the learning process of walking with those for a few months,” Michalovicova wrote. “Her legs need to get used to wearing prosthetics before she is ready for permanent ones. It is hard to estimate when that will be as there are many variables and unknowns but we will keep working hard and let the professionals decide when the time is right.”
Simkova will also re-enroll at UB for the spring semester, with the goal of earning her degree in psychology in May. Michalovicova said she plans to remain in the United States during Simkova’s rehabilitation and her return to UB to continue classes.
"If all goes to plan we will be spending Christmas together at our new home in Buffalo!" Michalovicova wrote. "Our parents (Miroslav and Libusa) are flying out towards the end of December to spend a couple of weeks here and we cannot wait to have them with us!"