UB volleyball, athletic community rallies around outside hitter Monika Simkova

Michalovicova, though, wrote on the GoFundMe page that her sister is making small gains in the process of a long recovery, after undergoing seven surgeries in the last five weeks.

“Being able to sit up in bed, sucking on an ice chip and being able to swallow water down her throat is massive progress,” Michalovicova wrote. “Things we take for granted are life changing moments for Monika.

“For these five weeks, she has been fighting unbelievably hard to stay here with us. She has been through so much, too much for one person to endure in life. But she is a fighter, she has the full admiration not just from me but from the whole MICU. Her body may be weak and fragile but her mind and motivation to live is made of steel.”

Michalovicova traveled from Australia to be with her younger sister, and Smith and Malik said Simkova’s family – her parents, Miroslav and Libusa, and her brother, Peter – traveled from Slovakia earlier this month to be with her.

“Monika got her strength from her family,” Malik said. “I know she can handle this, whether she realizes this or not.”

Members of the UB volleyball team have visited their teammate in the ICU, where they talk about volleyball matches and road trips, or quietly watch movies on Netflix.