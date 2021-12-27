UB to require proof of vaccination for 5- to 11-year-olds at athletic events

The University at Buffalo athletic department announced Monday morning that it will require children ages 5 to 11 have proof they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend athletic events at Alumni Arena.
UB currently has a proof-of-vaccination policy in place for spectators who are 12 and older, but the new policy will go into effect Saturday.
Children ages 5-11 will be required to have at least one dose of the vaccine to attend all athletic events at UB, and must have proof of full vaccination by Feb. 1.
A vaccination card, a photo of a vaccination card, an Excelsior Pass or a digital vaccine card are all acceptable forms of proof, along with a photo identification.
UB also requires that masks be worn at all times while inside Alumni Arena.
St. Bonaventure's athletic department announced last week that as of Jan. 1, spectators over the age of 5 who attend men's and women's basketball games at the Reilly Center in Allegany must be vaccinated for entry into the building.
UB, Bona, Niagara and Canisius all require proof of vaccination for fans attending basketball games.
UB men's game at Eastern Michigan postponed
The UB men's basketball team's game Saturday at Eastern Michigan will be postponed. Eastern Michigan announced Monday that it has postponed its games Tuesday at Ohio and Saturday against UB, and that both games may be rescheduled at a later date.
Stadium.com originally reported the postponements stemmed from Covid-19 protocols in Eastern Michigan's program.
Niagara, Canisius women's games canceled
The Niagara women's basketball team will continue its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule this weekend, instead of Thursday. The Canisius women, meanwhile, won't play on Saturday.
Rider was scheduled to host Niagara on Thursday in Lawrenceville, N.J., but the Broncs announced Monday that due to Covid-19 issues in the program, both of their MAAC games scheduled for this week have been canceled. Rider was also scheduled to host Marist on Friday.
Quinnipiac was scheduled to host Canisius on Saturday in Hamden, Conn., but Quinnipiac announced that both of its games this weekend are off due to Covid-19 protocols in the Bobcats program.
The current MAAC guidelines state that if a game is canceled due to Covid-19 issues, that game is recorded as a forfeit and will not be rescheduled. It counts as loss for the team that is unable to compete due to Covid, and a win for the opposing team.