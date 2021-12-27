UB to require proof of vaccination for 5- to 11-year-olds at athletic events

The UB men's basketball team's game Saturday at Eastern Michigan will be postponed. Eastern Michigan announced Monday that it has postponed its games Tuesday at Ohio and Saturday against UB, and that both games may be rescheduled at a later date.

Stadium.com originally reported the postponements stemmed from Covid-19 protocols in Eastern Michigan's program.

Niagara, Canisius women's games canceled

The Niagara women's basketball team will continue its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule this weekend, instead of Thursday. The Canisius women, meanwhile, won't play on Saturday.

Rider was scheduled to host Niagara on Thursday in Lawrenceville, N.J., but the Broncs announced Monday that due to Covid-19 issues in the program, both of their MAAC games scheduled for this week have been canceled. Rider was also scheduled to host Marist on Friday.

Quinnipiac was scheduled to host Canisius on Saturday in Hamden, Conn., but Quinnipiac announced that both of its games this weekend are off due to Covid-19 protocols in the Bobcats program.