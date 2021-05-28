UB to add former Bulls quarterback Joe Licata to support staff

A name familiar to University at Buffalo football will return to the prog./ ram.

Joe Licata, the football coach and athletic director at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School in South Buffalo, will join the UB football staff. The Timon administration confirmed Licata's departure Friday.

"Joe has been a tremendous asset for our school, and we wish him great success at UB," Timon said in its statement.

Matt Weiser, who has been on Timon's football staff for the past four years, has been named as the program's interim head coach. Ron Bertovich, Timon's director of operations, has been named the school's interim athletic director. Timon's administration plans to announce more transitional details over the next several days.

Two sources confirmed to The News that Licata will join the UB football staff in a support role. Yahoo! Sports originally reported that Licata, who was a quarterback at UB from 2012-15, will join Maurice Linguist's staff in an offensive quality control role and will work in high school relations.

Linguist was hired May 7 as UB's football coach, and was an assistant at UB during Licata's first two years on the UB football team, in 2012 and 2013.