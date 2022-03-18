UB-Tennessee women's basketball scouting report

No. 13 Buffalo vs. No. 4 Tennessee
Tipoff: 3 p.m. Saturday, Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: ABC
Latest line: Tennessee by 9.5.
What's at stake?: The University at Buffalo women’s basketball program has made the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last 10 years, and the Bulls will face one of women’s basketball’s blue bloods in Tennessee, inside of one of the sport's venerable arenas. The stakes are simple: One team advances to the second round, and the other goes home.
“Teams really step up, and people don’t want their season to end,” said Tamari Key, Tennessee’s 6-foot-6 forward. “People don’t want to go home. It brings a different oomph to teams and players. You can’t overlook anybody.”
The Bulls make their first return to the NCAA Tournament since 2019, when they defeated Rutgers in a first-round game and then lost to Connecticut in Storrs, Conn. Only two players have tournament experience with the Bulls: sixth-year forward Summer Hemphill and senior forward Adebola Adeyeye.
“The fact that mid-majors are underrated and people don’t really give us the recognition that we do deserve, just to be here on this court, and, obviously, the history, surrounded by Tennessee, we want to put on, not just for Buffalo but for mid-majors,” Hemphill said. “To show that we deserve to be in this tournament and recognized.”
The Tennessee-UB winner will face either No. 5 Oregon or No. 12 Belmont in a second-round game Monday in Knoxville.
About the Volunteers: This might not be your mother's Tennessee women’s basketball program, but the Lady Vols are still one of the most recognizable and competitive programs in the country.
Third-year coach Kellie Harper (née Jolly) played at Tennessee from 1995-99 and continues the legacy of storied Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, who coached Tennessee from 1974 to 2012 and led her program to eight national championships. Additionally, the Lady Vols have made all 40 NCAA Tournaments.
The Vols are 14-2 at Thompson-Boling Arena this season, and boast a top-tier inside presence in center Tamari Key, the nation’s leader in blocked shots (115). The Vols also have a rotation of guards, beginning with Rae Burrell (11.8 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game) and Jordan Walker, who played for two seasons at Western Michigan (7.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.2 assists per game).
However, Harper said Friday that Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston will not be available; Horston hasn’t played since Feb. 19, when she sustained a dislocation of her left elbow while diving for a loose ball against Alabama.
“Tennessee is the name ‘Tennessee’ and the Lady Vols program kind of speaks for itself,” Key said. “If we had to describe the team this season, in simple terms, its that we’re tough and we play for each other and we bring a lot of effort.”
About the Bulls: UB has won 14 of its last 15 games, including six of their last seven in which they’ve outscored opponents by a margin of at least 14 points.
Those were against Mid-American Conference opponents. This is against Tennessee, one of eight Southeastern Conference teams in the NCAA Tournament field. The Bulls can’t, and won’t, be intimidated. In fact, UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack said her team aspires to be like Tennessee.
“They’re way too good on paper, and they’re way too good on film, they’re way too good historically,” UB’s 10th-year coach said. “We are just a team that’s trying to be like them, and it’s going to take some time for us to get to that ladder and take those steps up, as well. But I think it’s time for us to take another step up the ladder.”
Making the NCAA Tournament helps in that pursuit, but UB’s inside players – Hemphill, Adeyeye, Loren Christie and Elea Gaba – will need to stand tall, literally and figuratively. Hemphill, Adeyeye and Christie have combined for 93 of UB’s 131 blocked shots, and Hemphill averages 10.4 rebounds per game and Adeyeye 6.2.
“The biggest thing I see is, they’re just bigger than us,” UB guard Dyaisha Fair said. “That, really, is the only thing I see that’s different.”
Outlook: The Lady Vols will try to contain Fair, the nation’s fourth-leading scorer (23.4 ppg), whom Harper called “a handful for us to slow down.”
“This guard can put up big numbers against anybody,” Harper said. “You know, she is a go-to. She's a dynamic kid that can put the team on her back and carry them.”
But the Bulls will also have to rely less on their inside players – who also have their hands full in attempting to play against Key, unless they pull her into foul trouble early – and will have to distribute the ball evenly to create offense against an athletic Tennessee team.
The Bulls will have to continue to create opportunities on the boards and off transition, and thrive off Fair and Camp’s playmaking abilities to produce offense against a team that’s allowed opponents 60.2 points per game – but averages 69.9 points per game in scoring.
"This is what you wake up every morning for as a coach is to get to March," Legette-Jack said. "You see all these coaches that have been in the business for 30, 40 years, and it's that feeling you get, something you can't describe. It's just excitement and enthusiasm.
"Every single March it's been the most important month of the year. My birthday is in September but for some reason I get more excited about the month of March. So let's go."