UB-Tennessee women's basketball scouting report

Outlook: The Lady Vols will try to contain Fair, the nation’s fourth-leading scorer (23.4 ppg), whom Harper called “a handful for us to slow down.”

“This guard can put up big numbers against anybody,” Harper said. “You know, she is a go-to. She's a dynamic kid that can put the team on her back and carry them.”

But the Bulls will also have to rely less on their inside players – who also have their hands full in attempting to play against Key, unless they pull her into foul trouble early – and will have to distribute the ball evenly to create offense against an athletic Tennessee team.

The Bulls will have to continue to create opportunities on the boards and off transition, and thrive off Fair and Camp’s playmaking abilities to produce offense against a team that’s allowed opponents 60.2 points per game – but averages 69.9 points per game in scoring.

"This is what you wake up every morning for as a coach is to get to March," Legette-Jack said. "You see all these coaches that have been in the business for 30, 40 years, and it's that feeling you get, something you can't describe. It's just excitement and enthusiasm.