UB, St. Bonaventure women's basketball game postponed to Thursday due to winter storm

The University at Buffalo and St. Bonaventure women’s basketball teams will resume their schedules a day later than planned.

Bona’s athletic department announced Monday that the game between the Bonnies and the Bulls has been pushed back a day to Thursday as a result of the winter storm that hit Western New York. The Bonnies (3-11) will host the Bulls (4-4) at 4 p.m. at the Reilly Center in Allegany. The final nonconference game for both teams, the matchup had originally been scheduled for Wednesday.

In a statement, Bona’s athletic department said the postponement comes as athletes from both programs have had to adjust their travel schedules to safely return to the area.

The Bona women open their Atlantic 10 Conference schedule at 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Massachusetts. The UB women open their Mid-American Conference schedule at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Kent State.

As of Monday afternoon, UB-St. Bonaventure is the only basketball game this week involving Big 4 teams that has been postponed.