UB, St. Bonaventure women's basketball game postponed to Thursday due to winter storm

Buffalo Niagara Womens Basketball

Buffalo head coach Becky Burke and players celebrate a basket by Zakiyah Winfield against Niagara during the second half at the Gallagher Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The University at Buffalo and St. Bonaventure women’s basketball teams will resume their schedules a day later than planned.

Bona’s athletic department announced Monday that the game between the Bonnies and the Bulls has been pushed back a day to Thursday as a result of the winter storm that hit Western New York. The Bonnies (3-11) will host the Bulls (4-4) at 4 p.m. at the Reilly Center in Allegany. The final nonconference game for both teams, the matchup had originally been scheduled for Wednesday.

In a statement, Bona’s athletic department said the postponement comes as athletes from both programs have had to adjust their travel schedules to safely return to the area.

The Bona women open their Atlantic 10 Conference schedule at 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Massachusetts. The UB women open their Mid-American Conference schedule at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Kent State.

As of Monday afternoon, UB-St. Bonaventure is the only basketball game this week involving Big 4 teams that has been postponed. 

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

