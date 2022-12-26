UB, St. Bonaventure women's basketball game postponed to Thursday due to winter storm

The University at Buffalo and St. Bonaventure women’s basketball teams will resume their schedules a day later than planned.
Bona’s athletic department announced Monday that the game between the Bonnies and the Bulls has been pushed back a day to Thursday as a result of the winter storm that hit Western New York. The Bonnies (3-11) will host the Bulls (4-4) at 4 p.m. at the Reilly Center in Allegany. The final nonconference game for both teams, the matchup had originally been scheduled for Wednesday.
In a statement, Bona’s athletic department said the postponement comes as athletes from both programs have had to adjust their travel schedules to safely return to the area.
The Bona women open their Atlantic 10 Conference schedule at 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Massachusetts. The UB women open their Mid-American Conference schedule at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Kent State.
- National Weather Service says 'once-in-a-generation' storm coming. Here's what's expected
- 17 dead, desperation grows on Buffalo blizzard Day 3: 'Not the Christmas that we wanted'
- Buffalo, Lackawanna, Amherst and others remain under travel ban; driving restrictions lifted in Tonawanda, Orchard Park
- Winds, significant snowfall to blow into Western New York on Friday
- Storm turns 'wickedly bad': 47,000 without power in Buffalo Niagara; winds as high as 79 mph
- With no electricity to power a ventilator, a desperate mother fights to keep her baby alive
- Blizzard warning issued for 4 Western New York counties
- 'A ton of people stuck': Motorists stranded in blizzard all over Erie County
- 27 people confirmed dead in Buffalo Niagara blizzard; city deaths rise to 20
- Stranded motorists have blizzard slumber party at Target on Walden Avenue
- 15 yards for snowballs? Turns out, that's not covered in the NFL rule book
- What to expect in the next 36 hours: Blizzard warning ends, replaced by winter storm warning
- Zero visibility, whiteouts strand drivers as storm wallops Western New York
- Bills QB Josh Allen continues his tradition of giving great holiday gifts with latest entry
- Nightmare before Christmas in Town of Tonawanda
As of Monday afternoon, UB-St. Bonaventure is the only basketball game this week involving Big 4 teams that has been postponed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!