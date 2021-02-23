UB seeks approval for limited attendance at remaining home basketball games

The Buffalo Sabres have not announced plans to allow fans into KeyBank Center, which has a capacity of 19,200; the Sabres are awaiting approval from the state Health Department.

Alumni Arena did not qualify for the initial round of arena reopenings because of its capacity.

Alnutt also said UB plans to have fans at UB Stadium this fall for football games, but that the number of fans that would be allowed to attend football games still has yet to be determined.

“We’re going to send out information to our season ticket holders, and we’re going to move forward as if there’s going to be fans,” Alnutt said. “What it looks like, we’re not sure. It could be 100%, reduced capacity or no fans.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, but it’s better to plan for something, understanding that it could be taken away. And understanding, what will that look like? What will our capacity be? How will we socially distance in the suites? With the Bills (having fans in January), it opened doors.”