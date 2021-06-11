 Skip to main content
UB safety Tyrone Hill will transfer to Washington State
UB Akron football

University at Buffalo player Tyrone Hill (33) blocks an Akron field goal attempt in the first quarter in UB Stadium. He picked up the ball and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown to put UB in front, 14-0.  

 Harry Scull Jr.

Former University at Buffalo safety Tyrone Hill will transfer to Washington State of the Pac-12 Conference.

Hill, a 2019 second-team All-Mid-American Conference selection, entered the transfer portal May 24. Hill announced Friday on his social media accounts that he will join the Cougars. 

In six games in 2019, Hill had 31 tackles and six pass breakups. He was part of a UB secondary that was fourth in the MAC in pass defense and tied for 29th in the nation (203 yards per game) in 2020. In three seasons at UB, Hill had 20 pass breakups, including 10 in 2019.

Hill was one of 13 players from UB’s 2020 roster to initially enter the transfer portal after Lance Leipold left April 30 to become the head football coach at Kansas.

Of those 13 players, Matt Myers and and safety Cory Gross withdrew from the transfer portal, while wide receiver Trevor Wilson, center Mike Novitsky, defensive linemen Eddie Wilson, Rich Miller and Ron McGee, and offensive lineman Michael Ford transferred to Kansas; and offensive lineman Jacob Gall transferred to Baylor.

