 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UB safety Cory Gross withdraws from transfer portal, safety Tyrone Hill enters
0 comments

UB safety Cory Gross withdraws from transfer portal, safety Tyrone Hill enters

Support this work for $1 a month
UB football spring scrimmage

UB's Cory Gross Jr. intercepts a ball intended for Levi Shelter during the scrimmage.

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

One safety from the University at Buffalo football program has withdrawn from the transfer portal, while another has entered the transfer portal. 

According to Rivals.com and 247Sports, Cory Gross has withdrawn from the portal while Tyrone Hill has entered the transfer portal. 

Gross originally entered the transfer portal May 7, the same day UB named Maurice Linguist as its head coach. Gross is UB's second-leading tackler among its returnees; he had 42 in seven games last season, behind linebacker James Patterson (63 tackles in 2020). Gross is the third UB player to withdraw from the transfer portal, along with quarterback Matt Myers and linebacker Tim Terry. 

Hill had 31 tackles and was second on the team with six pass breakups in 2020. Hill was an all-Mid-American Conference selection at safety last season, and was part of a UB secondary that was fourth in the MAC in pass defense and tied for 29th in the nation (203 yards per game). In three seasons at UB, Hill had 20 pass breakups, including 10 in 2019. 

Thirteen players from UB's 2020 roster originally entered the transfer portal after April 30, when head coach Lance Leipold left after six seasons to take the same position at Kansas. Of those 13, six entered the transfer portal after Linguist was named head coach. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News