UB’s Maceo Jack has front-row seat to mom Felisha Legette-Jack’s coaching success

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – There have been so many nights this school year that Felisha Legette-Jack has insisted that her son, Maceo, come home for dinner.
Some days, it felt like she and her husband, David, have had to twist their only son’s arm. But only delicately. Maceo Jack almost always found a way to make it home for a family meal, even in the middle of his own busy schedule as a college basketball player and his mother’s busy schedule as a college basketball coach.
“We give up so much when it comes to the job we do, because we love it and we’re going to grow these people, and they become our children, but your own children take a back seat,” said Legette-Jack, the 10th-year coach of the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team. “And to really be able to see Maceo struggle sometimes and say to him, ‘You’re coming to dinner some time, you have no choice, get over to our house,’ and he comes over kicking and screaming.”
Legette-Jack chuckled at the thought.
“But we sit down and pour into each other, us four, it’s David, me, and Maceo and God, and we talk about where we are and where our foundation lies,” she continued. “You can see him transform out there and give something different, and we were able to do that.”
Prior to this season, Jack had only a long-distance view of what his mother was creating at UB. He played basketball for 3 1/2 seasons at George Washington in Washington, D.C., before he transferred to UB in January 2021 and played his final season with the Bulls.
The NCAA announced the 68-team field for the 2022 women’s basketball tournament Sunday night, and the Bulls (25-8) will face Tennessee (23-8) in a first-round game Saturday.
By returning to Buffalo, Jack got to see the investment his mother has made in her team. He has been watching up close and personal as UB has made its way to the NCAA Tournament. The Bulls (25-8) are the No. 13 seed in the Wichita Regional and face No. 4 Tennessee (23-8) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
“It’s been amazing, because I’ve only been able to see it from afar at GW,” said Jack, a 6-foot-5 guard and a 2016 Williamsville North graduate who averaged 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 30 games with the UB men’s team this season. “Seeing it now, first-hand, seeing the process of everything, how she runs practice, how she treats her players, one-on-one, it’s been amazing to see, and it’s been awesome that I’ve been home to see it happen, first-hand.”
Earlier this week, Felisha Legette-Jack rounded the track above the basketball court in Alum…
For many college coaches, their teams become their surrogate families. They’re not just teaching their players set isolation plays or ball screens. They’re helping men and women in their late teens and early 20s navigate the challenges of entering adulthood. For the last two years, coaches have also navigated the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
And for many college coaches, so much of their profession takes away time from their own families.
“As we went through this season, to be able to see him and to see his body grow and to see his mind change, and to see how coach (Jim) Whitesell has helped grow him as a young man, it’s been nothing short of an extra blessing from God,” Legette-Jack said. “Everyone loves their children and everyone sacrifices their own family. I saw a coach that’s a colleague of mine who just lost his job and he said, ‘I took my daughter to school for the first time all season, and then I went to work out for 2 1/2 hours without worrying about, ‘Should I call a kid or do something?’ ”
At the same time, Jack witnessed the time and care his mother put into her players. He heard each time her phone rang or buzzed, and some of the conversations she had.
“She puts the relationships over basketball, and I think that’s something that separates her from a lot of coaches, how much she cares about the players’ well-being, and what they need,” Jack said.
Jack made an effort to be at as many of the UB women’s home games as he could and watched UB’s evolution over the course of the season, from Georgia Woolley’s buzzer-beater Dec. 8 that gave the Bulls a 62-60 win against VCU, to how the Bulls handled a three-game losing streak at the end of January.
For Jack, it was better than turning on the television nearly 400 miles away in Washington, or streaming a game on an iPad or on a mobile device while on the road in Dayton or St. Louis. Jack wasn’t at the MAC Tournament championship game, last weekend, though. Staying in Cleveland would not have been as enjoyable, after Akron eliminated UB from the quarterfinals of the men’s tournament.
“I just know how hard this year was for her, how up-and-down it was,” Jack said. “To see them finish out this year strong, finish on top, it was great to see. I know how hard she worked, and how hard this team worked.”
Jack’s mother and her team now prepare for the program’s fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in 10 years, and its fourth in Legette-Jack’s tenure as head coach. Legette-Jack, her son said, has been business as usual, and has used UB’s previous three NCAA Tournament experiences in 2016, 2018 and 2019 to help prepare her team to face Tennessee.
The Bulls have won 14 of their last 15 games, and left Thursday for Knoxville. Jack, though, is a game-time decision for UB’s game Saturday at Tennessee. Jack planned to attend NCAA Tournament games at KeyBank Center on Thursday in Buffalo, as his friend and former GW teammate, Justin Mazzulla, plays for Vermont. Then, Jack planned to spend Friday looking for last-minute flights to Tennessee for the women's tournament.
The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team waited anxiously and eagerly to hear its n…
As he watched his mother lead a UB practice at Alumni Arena earlier this week, Jack considered his mother’s path in coaching. One setback became a formative experience for Legette-Jack, and opened the door to success at UB.
“You always have to stay authentic, throughout the ups and downs,” Jack said. “That’s something she learned, and she always points back to the lessons she learned at Indiana, when she lost her job. She thought it was over. But she stayed true. She knew she wanted to be a coach again, and she just stayed true to herself. She didn’t sacrifice her morals. She didn’t sacrifice what she stood for. Look at her now. She has three (MAC) championships, and she’s onto her next NCAA Tournament at Buffalo.”
It also re-opened a spot at the Jack’s family dinner table.
“Before he gets his wings to fly out there into this world, I think he needed me and his dad, to grow a little bit more,” Legette-Jack said. “He didn’t have the best year, basketball-wise, but he had a really great year, maturity-wise, and now I realize, assured, he is ready to take on this world.”