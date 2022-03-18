UB’s Maceo Jack has front-row seat to mom Felisha Legette-Jack’s coaching success

And for many college coaches, so much of their profession takes away time from their own families.

“As we went through this season, to be able to see him and to see his body grow and to see his mind change, and to see how coach (Jim) Whitesell has helped grow him as a young man, it’s been nothing short of an extra blessing from God,” Legette-Jack said. “Everyone loves their children and everyone sacrifices their own family. I saw a coach that’s a colleague of mine who just lost his job and he said, ‘I took my daughter to school for the first time all season, and then I went to work out for 2 1/2 hours without worrying about, ‘Should I call a kid or do something?’ ”

At the same time, Jack witnessed the time and care his mother put into her players. He heard each time her phone rang or buzzed, and some of the conversations she had.

“She puts the relationships over basketball, and I think that’s something that separates her from a lot of coaches, how much she cares about the players’ well-being, and what they need,” Jack said.