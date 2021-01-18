 Skip to main content
UB running back Kevin Marks withdraws from transfer portal
UB running back Kevin Marks withdraws from transfer portal

UB Akron football

University at Buffalo running back Kevin Marks scores a touchdown against Akron during the first half at UB Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

 Harry Scull Jr.

University at Buffalo running back Kevin Marks has withdrawn from the NCAA transfer portal.

A UB athletic department spokesperson initially confirmed to The News on Monday that Marks is no longer in the portal. 247Sports and Rivals originally reported that Marks had withdrawn.

”After careful consideration and thoughtful conversation with my family, loved ones and circle of influence, I’ve decided that Buffalo is home and we have to finish what we’ve started,” Marks wrote in a post he shared on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. “Bringing a MAC championship home is the goal and we have to finish the mission. I’m back! Last ride.”

Marks originally announced Jan. 9 that he had entered the portal. Marks was UB’s second-leading rusher in 2020 as a redshirt junior.

Marks, who will be a redshirt senior this fall, ran for 741 yards and seven touchdowns on 112 carries in seven games for UB last seasons. He’s seventh all-time in rushing for UB (2,621 yards) and fifth all-time in rushing touchdowns (28).

Marks’ return would bolster an otherwise inexperienced group of running backs at UB in 2021, after the departure of Jaret Patterson, who announced in December that he will enter the NFL draft. 

