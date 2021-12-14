UB running back Kevin Marks Jr. declares for NFL Draft

University at Buffalo running back Kevin Marks Jr. announced Tuesday on his social media accounts that he will enter the NFL Draft.

“What a ride Buffalo,” Marks wrote on a post that he shared on Twitter and Instagram. “We shaped this program in so many ways. It always felt good knowing nothing was ever given and everything was always earned. Buffalo groomed me into the man I am today. Thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious institution. I will never forget the memories made here. I came back to Buffalo to finish what I started. Adversity came but I’ve been through adversity all my life and I got here by never giving up and believing in myself.

“Prepared to realize my biggest goal yet – playing in the National Football League. In this next chapter, I will keep working to push myself every day as I continue to grow as a person.”

Marks elected to forgo his final season of eligibility with the UB football program to turn pro. He joined the Bulls as a true freshman in the fall of 2017 but redshirted that year. He had a remaining year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted to athletes in August 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.