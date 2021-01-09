UB running back Kevin Marks enters transfer portal

The University at Buffalo football team now faces the future without two of its top running backs, two weeks after it played its final game of the season.
UB running back Kevin Marks announced Saturday that he will enter the NCAA's transfer portal. Marks was the Bulls' second-leading rusher as a redshirt junior last season.
"The past 3 years of my life made me into who I am today," Marks wrote on a post he shared on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. "I have built lifelong relationships with my coaches and teammates.
"First, I want to thank the man above for leading me and being right by my side throughout the journey. I'm nothing without guidance. Thank you Buffalo Nation, Coach Leipold and the staff for giving me the opportunity. Lastly, to my teammates thank you for being there on and off the field. When it was rough I knew who I could lean on. This bond we made will never be broken.
"With that being said, my family and I have made the decision that it is best that I enter the NCAA transfer portal."
Marks, a 6-foot, 205-pound native of Norfolk, Va., ran for 741 yards and seven touchdowns on 112 carries, and is seventh all-time in rushing for UB (2,621 yards) and fifth all-time in rushing touchdowns (28). Marks scored the game-winning touchdown in UB's 17-10 win against Marshall in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 25 in Montgomery, Ala.
Marks’ decision to enter the transfer portal signifies his interest in pursuing a transfer, but might not close the door on a return to UB. However, Marks’ announcement that he will enter the transfer portal could mean that UB faces the loss of more than 54% of its offensive yardage from 2020.
Jaret Patterson, who was UB's leading rusher for the last three seasons, announced last month he will enter the NFL draft. Patterson ran for 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns in six games in 2020, and he leaves UB as the program’s second all-time leading rusher (3,884 yards) and its leader in rushing touchdowns (52).
The departure of Marks and Patterson leaves the Bulls with an inexperienced corps of running backs, as UB prepares for its spring practices. Ron Cook Jr. played primarily on special teams as a returner this year, but got reps in the Camellia Bowl at running back as Marks’ understudy. UB’s group of backs also includes Dylan McDuffie, Kolbe Burrell, Caron Robinson, Jailen Nias and Tajay Ahmed, and its incoming recruiting class includes running backs Al-Jay Henderson and Michael Washington.
DEEP WATER READY 🦈 pic.twitter.com/H1xmEAsb5d— Kevin Marks Jr 🔥 (@MarksKevin) January 9, 2021