UB running back Kevin Marks enters transfer portal

The University at Buffalo football team now faces the future without two of its top running backs, two weeks after it played its final game of the season.

UB running back Kevin Marks announced Saturday that he will enter the NCAA's transfer portal. Marks was the Bulls' second-leading rusher as a redshirt junior last season.

"The past 3 years of my life made me into who I am today," Marks wrote on a post he shared on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. "I have built lifelong relationships with my coaches and teammates.

"First, I want to thank the man above for leading me and being right by my side throughout the journey. I'm nothing without guidance. Thank you Buffalo Nation, Coach Leipold and the staff for giving me the opportunity. Lastly, to my teammates thank you for being there on and off the field. When it was rough I knew who I could lean on. This bond we made will never be broken.

"With that being said, my family and I have made the decision that it is best that I enter the NCAA transfer portal."