UB running back Jaret Patterson pulls off rare All-America collection

Jaret Patterson joined Khalil Mack as the only University at Buffalo football players to be named an All-American by all five organizations recognized by the NCAA.

Patterson, a junior running back who has announced his intentions to enter the NFL draft, was named to the second team by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, which joined the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the Sporting News. He also has been honored by a number of other outlets, including USA Today, but those are not recognized by the NCAA.

He led the nation in rushing, at 178.7 yards per game and is tied for second in the nation in rushing touchdowns with 19, which equaled his own school record. With 1,072 rushing yards, he became the first player in school history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in three different seasons.