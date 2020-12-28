UB running back Jaret Patterson named second-team All-American by Associated Press

University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday, becoming only the second UB player to be named an All-American at Football Bowl Subdivision level. He joins Khalil Mack, who earned the honor in 2013.

Patterson, who has 3,884 rushing yards and a program-best 52 rushing touchdowns in three seasons, led the nation in rushing yards per game at 178.7 yards and is tied for second in rushing touchdowns with 19 and equals his own school record.

Patterson ran for 1,025 yards in the first five games of the season, tying the FBS record for earliest game to reach 1,000 yards in a season.

His breakout game came against Kent State on Nov. 28, when he ran for 409 yards and tied the FBS record with eight touchdowns.

Overall, Alabama had six first-team selection, becoming the first team since 1980, when the AP All-America team began featuring two wide receivers and two running backs, to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team. Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith were first-team selections along with running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson.