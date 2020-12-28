UB running back Jaret Patterson named second-team All-American by Associated Press

University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday, becoming only the second UB player to be named an All-American at Football Bowl Subdivision level. He joins Khalil Mack, who earned the honor in 2013.
Patterson, who has 3,884 rushing yards and a program-best 52 rushing touchdowns in three seasons, led the nation in rushing yards per game at 178.7 yards and is tied for second in rushing touchdowns with 19 and equals his own school record.
Patterson ran for 1,025 yards in the first five games of the season, tying the FBS record for earliest game to reach 1,000 yards in a season.
His breakout game came against Kent State on Nov. 28, when he ran for 409 yards and tied the FBS record with eight touchdowns.
Overall, Alabama had six first-team selection, becoming the first team since 1980, when the AP All-America team began featuring two wide receivers and two running backs, to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team. Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith were first-team selections along with running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson.
Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation. No. 4 Notre Dame, Alabama’s College Football Playoff opponent this weekend, has two first-team All-Americans in offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
No. 2 Clemson, which will face No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Friday night, had only one other player selected to the All-America teams: Running back Travis Etienne made the first-team as an all-purpose player. The senior has been a second-team All-American at running back the last two seasons.
Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American after making it in 2020. Davis is one of two Buckeyes on the first team along with cornerback Shaun Wade.
The 2020 AP All-America team
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Mac Jones, junior, Alabama.
Running backs — Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Breece Hall, sophomore, Iowa State.
Tackles — Brady Christensen, junior, BYU; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.
Guards — Aaron Banks, senior, Notre Dame; Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State.
Center — Landon Dickerson, senior, Alabama.
Tight end — Kyle Pitts, junior, Florida.
Receivers — DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama; Elijah Moore, junior, Mississippi.
All-purpose player — Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.
Kicker — Jose Borregales, senior, Miami.
Defense
Ends — Rashad Weaver, senior, Pitt; Tarron Jackson, senior, Coastal Carolina.
Tackles — Daviyon Nixon, junior, Iowa; Darius Stills, senior, West Virginia.
Linebackers — Zaven Collins, junior, Tulsa; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, senior, Notre Dame; Joseph Ossai, junior, Texas.
Safeties — Talanoa Hufanga, junior, Southern California; Brandon Joseph, redshirt freshman, Northwestern.
Punter — Pressley Harvin III, senior, Georgia Tech.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Kyle Trask, senior, Florida.
Running backs — Jaret Patterson, junior, Buffalo; Javonte Williams, junior, North Carolina.
Tackles — Liam Eichenberg, senior, Notre Dame; Christian Darrisaw, junior, Virginia Tech.
Guards — Cain Madden, junior, Marshall; Kenyon Green, sophomore, Texas A&M.
Center — Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore, Iowa.
Tight end — Hunter Long, junior, Boston College.
Receivers — Jaelon Darden, senior, North Texas; Jonathan Adams Jr., senior, Arkansas State.
All-purpose player — Kadarius Toney, senior, Florida.
Kicker — Cade York, sophomore, LSU.
Defense
Ends — Jaelen Phillips, senior, Miami; Patrick Jones, senior, Pitt.
Tackles — Alim McNeil, junior, North Carolina State; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State.
Linebackers — Mike Rose, junior, Iowa State; Nik Bonitto, sophomore, Oklahoma; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri.
Cornerbacks —Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, sophomore, TCU; Ahmad Gardner, sophomore, Cincinnati.
Safeties — Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU; James Wiggins, senior, Cincinnati.
Punter — Lou Hedley, junior, Miami.
THIRD TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.
Running backs — Michael Carter, senior, North Carolina; Mohamed Ibrahim, junior, Minnesota.
Tackles — Darian Kinnard, junior, Kentucky; Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas.
Guards — Ben Cleveland, senior, Georgia; Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame.
Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.
Tight end — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.
Receivers — Dyami Brown, junior, North Carolina; Ty Fryfogle, senior, Indiana.
All-purpose player — Avery Williams, senior, Boise State.
Kicker — Jake Oldroyd, sophomore, BYU.
Defense
Ends — JaQuan Bailey, senior, Iowa State; Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon.
Tackles — Christian Barmore, sophomore, Alabama; C.J. Brewer, senior, Coastal Carolina.
Linebackers — Zion Tupuola-Fetui, junior, Washington; Micah McFadden, junior, Indiana; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.
Cornerbacks — Greg Newsome, junior, Northwestern; Eli Ricks, freshman, LSU.
Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, sophomore, Notre Dame; Tykee Smith, sophomore, West Virginia.
Punter — Jake Camarda, junior, Georgia.