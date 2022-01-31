UB running back Dylan McDuffie withdraws from transfer portal, returns to Bulls

The University at Buffalo football program will get a big boost in its running game as it prepares for the 2022 season with the return of a 1,000-yard rusher.

Dylan McDuffie confirmed to The News Monday morning that he has withdrawn from the transfer portal, a move that Rivals.com originally reported. McDuffie, a Sweet Home graduate, was UB's leading rusher this past season with 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns on 206 carries. McDuffie was also fourth in the Mid-American Conference in rushing yards.

In four seasons at UB, the 6-foot, 207-pound back has run for 1,273 yards and 11 touchdowns on 244 carries, and emerged as the Bulls' top running back in 2021, following a leg injury to Kevin Marks in the middle of the season. Marks declared for the NFL draft in December.

McDuffie originally entered the transfer portal at the end of December. His return also coincides with UB’s hire of running backs coach Greg Knox, which UB announced Monday.

Knox coached running backs at Florida and was its special teams coordinator for the last four seasons. Knox was also Florida's interim head coach for its final regular-season game and its bowl game this season, after Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen in November.