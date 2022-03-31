UB running back Dylan McDuffie re-enters transfer portal

Dylan McDuffie has again had a change of heart, and he has re-entered the transfer portal.
McDuffie, a running back on the University at Buffalo football team, posted Thursday evening on his social media accounts that he is back in the transfer portal after four seasons at UB. It’s the second time since Christmas that the former St. Francis and Sweet Home standout has announced his intention to transfer.
“I’m blessed to call this my home forever,” McDuffie wrote in a post he shared. “I want to thank the University at Buffalo for everything they’ve done for me over the past two years. Thank you to Coach (Lance) Leipold for giving me the opportunity to join this program and help develop me in his time here. I want to give a special thank you to Coach Mo (UB coach Maurice Linguist). I will cherish my short time being able to play for you. It was truly an honor. Also wanted to thank everybody else involved in the program in any way.
“To my brothers, I will hold onto our bond and our memories for the rest of my life! I love all y’all boys and know ya’ll gon hold it down and handle business.
“With that being said I am officially entering the transfer portal as a graduate with two years of eligibility remaining.”
McDuffie did not return a phone call or a text message from the News.
McDuffie announced Dec. 31 that he was initially entering the transfer portal. He withdrew from the transfer portal at the end of January, and told the News that his decision to return to the Bulls came after UB’s hire of Greg Knox as its running backs coach.
He also told the News in January that he considered offers from California, Oklahoma and Oregon.
McDuffie, a Sweet Home graduate, was UB's leading rusher this past season with 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns on 206 carries.
However, McDuffie’s announcement that he is re-entering the transfer portal came after only two spring practices, which began its spring workouts Tuesday.
McDuffie’s departure depletes UB's running back corps as it prepares for the season, which begins Sept. 3 at Maryland. UB has lost its top two running backs from last season in McDuffie and Kevin Marks, who declared for the NFL draft in December, and among the running backs in spring practices, only Ron Cook Jr., has substantial in-game rushing experience.
Cook ran for 440 yards and three touchdowns on 88 carries last season, and handled kickoff and punt returns. Mike Washington had 23 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown in three games. Tajay Ahmed, a Starpoint graduate, had six carries for 42 yards and a touchdown, and played primarily on special teams. Jackson Paradis, who was the Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year in 2021, is a freshman who enrolled at UB this semester.
UB’s coaches also could look for potential incoming running backs in the transfer portal.
McDuffie is the second UB starter to announce this week that he has entered the transfer portal. Aapri Washington said Wednesday that he entered the portal after four seasons with the Bulls. Washington, a cornerback, had 39 tackles and six pass breakups in 12 games (including 10 starts) in 2021.