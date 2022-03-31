UB running back Dylan McDuffie re-enters transfer portal

Dylan McDuffie has again had a change of heart, and he has re-entered the transfer portal.

McDuffie, a running back on the University at Buffalo football team, posted Thursday evening on his social media accounts that he is back in the transfer portal after four seasons at UB. It’s the second time since Christmas that the former St. Francis and Sweet Home standout has announced his intention to transfer.

“I’m blessed to call this my home forever,” McDuffie wrote in a post he shared. “I want to thank the University at Buffalo for everything they’ve done for me over the past two years. Thank you to Coach (Lance) Leipold for giving me the opportunity to join this program and help develop me in his time here. I want to give a special thank you to Coach Mo (UB coach Maurice Linguist). I will cherish my short time being able to play for you. It was truly an honor. Also wanted to thank everybody else involved in the program in any way.

“To my brothers, I will hold onto our bond and our memories for the rest of my life! I love all y’all boys and know ya’ll gon hold it down and handle business.

“With that being said I am officially entering the transfer portal as a graduate with two years of eligibility remaining.”