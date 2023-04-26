The University at Buffalo men’s basketball assistant coaches and support staff's combined salaries will fall just within a threshold of $425,000 that was outlined in the contract terms for the program’s new head coach.

UB’s coaching and support staff will earn a combined $424,874 annually, according to salary information obtained by The Buffalo News through a Freedom of Information Law request, a day after contract terms were made public for University at Buffalo men’s basketball coach George Halcovage III. Halcovage will earn an annual base salary of $325,000, as part of a five-year contract.

Of the three assistant coaches at UB, Hamlet Tibbs will earn an annual salary of $117,000, Jake Presutti $105,000 and Calvin Cage $85,000. Tim Saunders, UB’s director of basketball operations, will earn $73,500, and video coordinator Jack Fitzpatrick will earn $44,374.

In addition, each of UB’s three assistant coaches will receive a $4,800 annual stipend for a car, according to the term sheet for Halcovage. Those assistants also will be eligible for bonuses from a pool designated for UB's men's basketball staff, which ranges from $2,500 for UB earning a berth in the National Invitation Tournament, to $30,000 for winning the MAC Tournament championship and $40,000 for winning the national championship.

The News also obtained salary information for three of the UB’s women’s basketball coaching and support staff members through Freedom of Information Law requests. Assistant coaches James Ewing will earn $70,000, and Erin Sinnott $65,000, and Allese Williams, director of basketball operations, will earn $55,000.

Salary information was not immediately available for Jacey Brooks, whose hire as UB's women's associate head coach was announced Tuesday.