UB releases men's basketball conference schedule, women's basketball schedule

The University at Buffalo men's and women's basketball team will open their 2021-22 Mid-American Conference schedules at Alumni Arena.
The MAC announced its men's basketball conference schedule Friday, and the UB men will open Dec. 28 against Miami (Ohio). The conference's 12 men's teams will play a 20-game schedule (10 home games, 10 away games) over 10 weeks.
The UB women open their conference slate Dec. 29 against Central Michigan, the defending MAC Tournament champion. The women will play a 20-game MAC schedule that includes 10 home games and 10 away games. The UB women will play nine schools twice and will face Western Michigan and Toledo once.
The MAC men's regular season is scheduled to conclude March 4, and the women's season is scheduled to conclude March 5. The top eight teams will advance to the MAC Tournament; the men's tournament is scheduled for March 10-12 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, and the women's tournament is scheduled for March 9-12 in Cleveland.
The UB men reached the MAC Tournament championship game in March, where it lost to Ohio. Bowling Green eliminated the UB women in the second round of the MAC Tournament.
12/18 - at Canisius (will be played at the KeyBank Center downtown)
12/21 - Home vs. UC-Irvine
12/18 - at Canisius (will be played at the KeyBank Center downtown)
12/21 - Home vs. UC-Irvine#UBhornsUP https://t.co/aV6thaOs4c
The MAC will release a full men’s basketball television assignment schedule in October.
The UB men will open the regular season Nov. 10 at Michigan.
The UB women also released their nonconference schedule. The Bulls will face Daemen in an exhibition game Nov. 5 at Alumni Arena, then open the regular season at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 against Canisius at Alumni Arena.
UB will face South Carolina in the Battle for Atlantis tournament Nov. 20 in the Bahamas, a rematch of the 2018 Sweet 16 game between the Bulls and the Gamecocks, and will face either Oregon or Oklahoma the next day.
The 2021-22 schedule is here!
The 2021-22 schedule is here!
STORY: https://t.co/b3c4YfEFum#UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/iy6fNbg1zR
UB will conclude the tournament Nov. 22, then begin a four-game homestand at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 against James Madison. UB will host Niagara at 7 p.m. Dec. 1, then host Rhode Island at 2 p.m. Dec. 5 and VCU at 7 p.m. Dec. 8.
UB will play Dec. 14 at Princeton, then finish its nonconference schedule Dec. 20 at Bucknell.