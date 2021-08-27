UB releases men's basketball conference schedule, women's basketball schedule

The University at Buffalo men's and women's basketball team will open their 2021-22 Mid-American Conference schedules at Alumni Arena.

The MAC announced its men's basketball conference schedule Friday, and the UB men will open Dec. 28 against Miami (Ohio). The conference's 12 men's teams will play a 20-game schedule (10 home games, 10 away games) over 10 weeks.

The UB women open their conference slate Dec. 29 against Central Michigan, the defending MAC Tournament champion. The women will play a 20-game MAC schedule that includes 10 home games and 10 away games. The UB women will play nine schools twice and will face Western Michigan and Toledo once.

The MAC men's regular season is scheduled to conclude March 4, and the women's season is scheduled to conclude March 5. The top eight teams will advance to the MAC Tournament; the men's tournament is scheduled for March 10-12 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, and the women's tournament is scheduled for March 9-12 in Cleveland.

The UB men reached the MAC Tournament championship game in March, where it lost to Ohio. Bowling Green eliminated the UB women in the second round of the MAC Tournament.

The MAC will release a full men’s basketball television assignment schedule in October.