UB rededicates residence hall in honor of running back Willie Evans

Bobbie Evans recalled a startling conversation she had with her late husband years ago.

Willie Evans was a Buffalo Public Schools administrator and a star running back on the University at Buffalo football team in the late 1950s, and he served on a diversity committee at UB. A question arose during a committee meeting: Why weren’t there more Black professors on faculty?

“One person said, ‘Well, we tried but it didn't work out,’ ” Bobbie Evans said. “Then, Willie turned around and said, ‘Did you have white professors who didn't work out?’ Yes. ‘Did you have to fire some people for cause?’ Yes. ‘But then who do you hire to replace them? Somebody who looks like that white professor.’ It's taken a long, long time for change, and that was one of the things he was really disappointed in, that it took a long time to make a significant change in the university, starting with the athletic department.

“And it shouldn’t be like that.”

Willie Evans, who was Black, knew and had experienced racism. The Tangerine Bowl in Orlando, Fla., barred Evans and teammate Mike Wilson from participating in the 1958 bowl game because of the color of their skin. At the time, the Orlando High School Athletic Association oversaw the Tangerine Bowl and prohibited integration. In response, Evans' and Wilson’s teammates boycotted the bowl game and took a stand against racism that, at the time, was incredibly progressive, even if only a few years after the start of the civil rights movement in the United States.

Many knew Evans for his athletic contributions and for his role in a watershed moment for civil rights in college athletics. On Friday at UB’s North Campus, more people found out about Evans, a 1960 UB graduate and a renaissance man of sorts who was a career educator, a trained tailor, a home-improvement hobbyist, a pie-baker extraordinaire and a father of five who lived in Buffalo’s Parkside neighborhood.

Evans’ family, including Bobbie, were part of a standing-room crowd inside the newly renamed Willie R. Evans Quadrangle, a residence hall complex just north of UB Stadium. It was named for Evans in honor of his contributions to the university and his impact as an educator on the community.

“Willie Evans poured into this university, from Day One, to come here,” Mark Alnutt, vice president and director of athletics at UB, said during his introduction of the Evans family.

“You felt his energy. You felt his commitment, and you felt everything he knew and everything he had, he poured into this. As I look at this, he embodies what it is to have this experience, to learn so much from this campus and then, to turn around and pour it into your community like he did and inspire others.”

UB renamed the campus residence as part of a movement to align with an institutional commitment to fight systemic racism and raise awareness to societal issues. The complex previously was named Porter Quadrangle, for Peter Buell Porter, a lawyer from Western New York who was a United States congressman from 1809-13 and a former U.S. secretary of war. Porter also was a New York secretary of state and a regent for the state university system, but he was an acknowledged slave owner. Peter and Letitia Porter signed an affidavit in 1820 that attested to their ownership of five enslaved African Americans, which is part of a report of more than 400 pages that is stored at the Buffalo History Museum and in its online archives.

UB removed Porter’s name from the North Campus quad in August of 2020, one of a series of steps of renaming and rededicating campus landmarks and buildings. Evans was one of 65 individuals who were nominated and considered for the renaming of Porter Quad.

“Willie definitely stood out because, first of all, the thing is simple, in terms of what he has done, not only for UB but for his contribution to society,” UB president Satish K. Tripathi said. “It’s recognizing, thinking about what the 1958 team did, and recognizing that it was a great thing.”

UB is taking the same step as other major universities and institutions around the country in acknowledging a history of racism in its past and within its communities. Harvard, Georgetown and Brown are examining their institutions’ ties to slavery and renaming buildings, erecting monuments and offering the descendants of slaves of university leaders the equivalent of legacy status in the admissions process, according to a New York Times article from earlier this month.

The University of Maryland regents in 2015 voted to rename its football venue to Maryland Stadium. The stadium, built in 1950, originally was named after former Maryland president Harry Clifton Byrd, who opposed Black students enrolling in the university during his tenure from 1935-54, and opposed federal anti-lynching laws. When Byrd ran for governor of Maryland in 1954, his platform included the support of segregation in schools.

“It’s important, and it’s long overdue to look at who we have recognized and what contributions that they made,” Tripathi said. “What do they represent, in terms of values? Nationally, we are looking at what's going on and people are recognizing that, I think UB has done a much better job. We actually started very early on, nobody forced us to do anything. It came, and we looked at it, and we did the changes we need to do. It's going on nationally, too.”

In remarks conveyed by Fred Kogut, a member of the 1958 Bulls football team, Evans’ teammates heaped praise upon him, but Kogut also remembered the humility that Evans exhibited when his teammates boycotted the Tangerine Bowl.

That became a small setback in Evans’ career as an educator. Evans, who was 79 when he died in 2017, grew up in Buffalo and went to Emerson High School. He earned a degree in physical education from UB in 1960, and a master’s degree in educational administration from Buffalo State in 1988. He taught and coached in the Buffalo Public Schools for more than 30 years, and became the district’s director of physical education, a position he held until he retired.

Bobbie Evans, whom he married in 1972, spoke of her husband’s persistence, whether it was restoring their home in Parkside or taking the time to assemble a puzzle, and his dedication to education, including the passion he had for UB. He is enshrined in UB’s athletics hall of fame and served as a president of the UB alumni association. In fact, she said, their honeymoon to England was part of a UB-sponsored tour.

Evans, his wife explained, had high expectations for the people he taught, the athletes he coached and the colleagues with whom he worked. He coached teams whose rosters were predominantly made up of Black athletes, and required them to wear their “Sunday best” clothes as they traveled to games and events. He introduced his students to lifetime sports such as badminton, swimming, golf and tennis, and even taught students and staff members how to dance.

Bobbie Evans also recalled when her family received a phone call from Tripathi, UB’s president, in June of 2021. He informed her that a residence hall on campus would be named and dedicated in her husband’s honor.

“I was overwhelmed,” she said, during her prepared remarks. “We were speaking about Willie and what he meant to UB, and I thought, ‘Yes, he was very proud of UB, period. He was very proud of being a part of the UB family. And whatever he did, he never, ever gave any thought that he would get anything in return for it.’ He shared time and talent and trust as best as he could, and it was without reservation. He did that with everybody.

“Being walked down here, I was overwhelmed seeing his name, and it would have been nice if he could be here to see that, too.”

Ultimately, Evans’ life isn’t just defined by a football team’s response to an act of racism, or by his named being affixed to a building. The Willie R. Evans Quadrangle is a testament to his legacy, and his wife hopes that when members of UB’s community see his name at the entrance of the quad’s buildings and courtyard, it will persuade them them to learn more about her husband’s tie to UB’s history.

“I hope they would be willing to find out who Willie Evans really was,” Bobbie Evans said. “I went to D’Youville, and when you got there, you got a handbook that gave you the school’s whole history. At a university, that doesn’t happen. They're just names on buildings, but those names don't really mean much to somebody. The football players now, maybe the football players in the past 10 years, will know who Willie Evans was. But in a few short years is just going to be a name on a building. I don’t want to sound disappointed about that. But that's the truth of it. The only way I felt that people could have known him, as the person he was, is by coming up with these stories that other people can learn from.”