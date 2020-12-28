UB receiver Antonio Nunn opts against returning for additional season

University at Buffalo wide receiver Antonio Nunn has decided against using an additional year of eligibility and will begin preparations for the NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter on Monday night.

Nunn, a senior, finished the season with a team-leading 584 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 37 catches. Listed at 5-11 and 200 pounds, Nunn finished his four-year career with 113 receptions for 1,718 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Nunn, who was at UB for five years with a redshirt season in 2016, could have returned for another season under the waiver the NCAA approved for all Division I athletes in fall sports.

In a note addressed to Bulls Family, Nunn said, "These last five years have been unbelievable. Your love and support have been second to none. I truly appreciate all the amazing moments we shared together in Buffalo. They will never be forgotten."

He went on to thank God; members of the coaching, medical and support staff; and his mother, and ended with, "Thank you to everyone who has helped me make this decision. I will forever be grateful to the University at Buffalo for taking me in."

Forever Grateful Bulls Family 🤘🏾🙏🏾💙 pic.twitter.com/tObpHl3Dhd — Antonio Nunn ™️ (Tone) (@toniionunn) December 28, 2020