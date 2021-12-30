UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease to enter transfer portal

Vantrease played in 10 of UB’s 12 games in 2021, completing 161 of 262 passes for 1,861 yards and eight touchdowns, and was intercepted six times. Vantrease did not play in the final two regular-season games for the Bulls after he sustained an injury to his right arm.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

After playing in three games with one start as a true freshman in 2017, he redshirted the 2018 season and Matt Myers beat out Vantrease for the starting quarterback job in 2019. Vantrease took over as the starter after Myers sustained an upper-body injury five games into the 2019 season, and in eight starts Vantrease threw for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns on 101-of-172 passing, and was intercepted twice.

In five seasons with the Bulls, Vantrease threw for 4,755 yards and 25 touchdowns on 387 of 654 passing, and was intercepted 13 times. Vantrease started every game for the Bulls between Oct. 5, 2019, and Nov. 9 of this season. He led the Bulls to a win against Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl in 2019, and a year later, helped the Bulls win the MAC East Division championship and the Camellia Bowl in December 2020.

Vantrease also took on punting duties in 2019, after Evan Finegan’s season was cut short due to a broken right leg.