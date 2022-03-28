UB point guard Ronaldo Segu will forego extra year of eligibility

The near total rebuild of the University at Buffalo men’s basketball roster for next season will not include point guard Ronaldo Segu or Jeenathan Williams.

Both veterans of four seasons at UB have another year of college eligibility available but each has decided to turn professional.

“Though writing this has been bittersweet, our season has come to an end and I have ultimately decided to forego my extra Covid year of eligibility,” Segu wrote on a social media post. “I will be hiring an agent and entering my name in the 2022 NBA Draft. It has always been a dream of mine since I was a kid to compete in the NBA, and with your support I’m one step closer.”

Segu was a second-team All-Mid-American Conference pick in 2021-22 after averaging 15.2 points and 5.0 assists. The Orlando, Fla., native finished his career 19th on UB’s all-time scoring list with 1,115 points and he had 359 career assists.

He was one of four senior starters on the UB team. Sophomore David Skogman is scheduled to be the only returning starter for coach Jim Whitesell’s team next season.

“I will forever be grateful for you guys accepting me into the Buffalo family,” Segu wrote to UB fans.