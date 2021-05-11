 Skip to main content
UB plans to hire Minnesota's Jeremy Cole as strength coach
UB plans to hire Minnesota's Jeremy Cole as strength coach

Coach Maurice Linguist

New UB Football Head Coach Maurice Linguist is introduced during a press conference in the Murchie Family Fieldhouse at UB, Monday, May 10, 2021. (Derek Gee / Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Maurice Linguist's football coaching staff at the University at Buffalo continues to come together.

UB is expected to hire Jeremy Cole as its strength and conditioning coach, which was originally reported by Yahoo! Sports, and confirmed by The News. Cole has been the assistant strength and conditioning coach at Minnesota since 2017. Linguist, the head coach at UB, was a defensive backs coach at Minnesota in 2017.

Cole would replace Matt Gildersleeve, who was UB's strength and conditioning coach for the last two seasons under former football coach Lance Leipold.

Linguist is piecing together his coaching staff in his first week as the Bulls' coach. He is also planning to hire Joe Cauthen as UB's defensive coordinator, and four UB assistants from Leipold's staff are currently listed in UB's athletic directory: tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Rob Ianello, running backs coach Isaac Reed, defensive tackles coach George Ricumstrict and cornerbacks coach Jeff Burrow.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

