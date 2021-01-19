UB overcomes 21-point deficit but loses to Kent State

The University at Buffalo came back from a 21-point halftime deficit, then failed to hold a six-point lead in the last two minutes and lost to Kent State 84-81 in Mid-American Conference men's basketball Tuesday at the M.A.C. Center in Kent, Ohio.

The Bulls went off the court trailing 47-26 after their second dismal first-half performance in a row. It was the most they had trailed in a game this season. After shooting only 22.6 percent in the first half in Saturday's 76-69 home loss to Bowling Green, UB shot only 29.7 percent in the first 20 minutes Tuesday (11 of 37, 1 of 12 on 3-point attempts). They made 21 of 36 shots for 58.3 percent in the second half, but failed for the fourth time in four tries this season to win after trailing at the half.

However, led by Josh Mballa, Jeenathan Williams, Ronaldo Segu and Brock Bertram, the Bulls put on a second-half rally, helped by eight turnovers by the Golden Flashes. UB got back into the game by going on a 12-0 run in the first six minutes of the second half, and gained a 59-59 tie on a basket by Bertram, a 6-foot-11 senior, who scored a career-high 10 points. He also had eight rebounds.

A jump shot by Mballa gave UB a 61-59 lead –its first of the game – with 7:54 left.