UB notes: Forward Adebola Adeyeye to transfer to Kentucky; Bulls add defensive end

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball program will lose at least one key veteran player this offseason.

Kentucky announced Thursday that Adebola Adeyeye will join its program as a graduate transfer after four seasons at UB.

Adeyeye, a 6-foot-2 forward from Brampton, Ontario, became a force off the bench for the Bulls this season. She averaged 6.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in 28 games in 2021-22, and helped UB win the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship and earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Adeyeye will join the Wildcats, who won the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship in March and earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Adeyeye scored 551 points and had 587 rebounds in four seasons with the Bulls. Her departure depletes the Bulls of experience at forward, following the departures of Summer Hemphill and Saniaa Wilson and Loren Christie's move to the transfer portal.

Hemphill exhausted her eligibility after six seasons in the program, a span in which she finished with 1,417 points and 1,150 rebounds. Wilson transferred to Syracuse after one season at UB. And while Christie is in the portal, she is still training with the Bulls and new head coach Becky Burke.

Adeyeye is one of at least six UB players to have entered the transfer portal since Felisha Legette-Jack became Syracuse’s head coach March 26 after 10 years with the Bulls.

Georgia Woolley – the Mid-American Conference’s freshman of the year – and Wilson have transferred to Syracuse, while guard Dyaisha Fair is in the transfer portal, but has not announced her next school or whether she will return to UB. Cheyenne McEvans, a sophomore guard, announced April 8 that she has entered the transfer portal.

Legette-Jack has been on the job at Syracuse for less than three weeks and is assembling her coaching staff. She’ll add Khyreed Carter, who was an assistant at UB for the last five seasons, as one of her assistants with the Orange.

Syracuse said in a release that Carter will focus on player development. At UB, Carter worked primarily in developing UB's guards. He helped Cierra Dillard and Fair become two of the nation's top scorers in the last five seasons, and helped Woolley transition to college basketball as a freshman this year.

UB adds defensive end

Ibrahim Kante, a defensive end who spent the last four seasons at NC State, has transferred to UB, he announced on social media.

Kante, who did not start playing football until he got to high school at Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx, is listed at 6-foot-4 and 263 pounds.

He had three sacks and 10 total tackles in limited playing time last fall.

