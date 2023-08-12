Another Big 4 men's basketball rivalry will be revived this season.

The Niagara University Athletic Department announced Saturday that the men's basketball team will face the University at Buffalo in a nonconference game Dec. 29 at Alumni Arena. It will be the first time since Dec. 21, 2019, that the Bulls and Purple Eagles have met in men's basketball; UB defeated Niagara 92-72 at Alumni Arena that season.

Niagara played only two nonconference games during the 2020-21 season (at Syracuse and at Albany), and Niagara and UB did not schedule each other as nonconference opponents during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

The Bulls are the second Big 4 opponent that the Purple Eagles have on their nonconference schedule. Niagara will host St. Bonaventure on Dec. 6 at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston, which revives a rivalry that's been dormant for the last three seasons.