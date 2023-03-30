George Halcovage III will be the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team’s new head coach.

UB will formally introduce Halcovage as its men’s basketball coach next week.

The Buffalo News confirmed the hire, which was originally reported by Stadium.com.

"From the moment my wife, Lizzy, and I arrived in Western New York, it felt like home, and we are beyond excited for this next chapter," Halcovage said in a statement from UB. "I would like to thank President (Satish) Tripathi, Vice President and Director of Athletics Mark Alnutt and his wife, Kate, as well as the entire search committee for their dedication, commitment, and belief in me as the leader of this program. I am thrilled to be joining the UB family and cannot wait to get to work in Buffalo!"

The hire ends a process that began nearly three weeks ago, after UB fired Jim Whitesell on March 11. The hire also ends a process in which UB interviewed at least five candidates for the opening, including at least three who turned down the job. A source told the News that Halcovage, 37, was on campus this week for an interview.

A native of Pottsville, Pa., Halcovage has spent the last 15 seasons at Villanova, where he began as a graduate assistant in 2008. He was elevated to Villanova's associate head coach in June 2021, on the staff of former Wildcats coach Jay Wright. During his tenure with the Wildcats, Villanova won two national championships, seven Big East Conference championships and five Big East Tournament championships.

"George has proven himself as one of the top assistant coaches in collegiate basketball," UB vice president and director of Athletics Mark Alnutt said in a statement from the athletic department. "His knowledge of the game, energy, passion and work ethic allowed him to climb the proverbial ladder and assume the role of associate head coach at Villanova University."

A 2008 Babson College graduate and a former basketball player at Babson, Halcovage was an assistant to Villanova coach Kyle Neptune, who was an assistant at Niagara from 2010-13.

"George and I both came to Villanova in 2008 and we have grown up together in this business," Neptune said. "As a coach he is an outstanding tactician and superb recruiter whose efforts were instrumental in this program's success. On a personal level, he is a great friend, a brother, who will be an amazing head coach at the University at Buffalo."

UB’s hire of Halcovage leaves 13 head coaching openings in Division I basketball, including 12 at mid-major schools.

UB announced Whitesell’s dismissal after four seasons as its head coach, a firing that came two days after Akron beat UB 101-77 in a Mid-American Conference quarterfinal in Cleveland.

The Bulls were 15-17 and 9-9 in the MAC during the 2022-23 season, and were the No. 6 seed in the eight-team MAC Tournament. UB won three of its last four regular-season games, but finished under .500 for the first time since the 2012-13 season, when it went 14-20.

Halcovage will face a few tasks as UB’s new head coach. He has to reinvigorate a team that hasn’t won a MAC title since 2019.

Halcovage has to revive an offense that produced its lowest points-per-game total in five years (77.5), and to reignite a fan base after the program’s first losing season in 10 years and a drop of nearly 2,500 fans per game over five seasons. UB's average of 5,290 fans in 2018-19 fell to 2,858 this season.

"He has experience winning at the highest level, he's a tenacious recruiter and has the exceptional ability to connect with people," Alnutt said. "He has a very clear vision of sustained excellence for UB basketball, which will position our program to regularly compete for MAC championships and perform at a high level in the classroom while developing young men who will be champions in life."

As UB's new coach, Halcovage also has to recruit – and re-recruit some of UB’s players, as at least six have entered the transfer portal since it opened for basketball on March 13, including Curtis Jones, UB’s leading scorer in 2022-23. Of those six players, Devin Ceaser, a freshman guard, announced he will transfer to Old Dominion.

An immediate salary for the new coach is not known, but Whitesell made an annual base salary of $300,000, and annual additional compensation of $100,000 in his fourth year at UB. Whitesell's buyout from UB is $500,000, but if he becomes a head coach at another NCAA program or with a professional team or in a professional league, or becomes an assistant coach at an NCAA Power Five program, UB will offset any remaining financial obligations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.