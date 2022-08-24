UB men's, women's basketball MAC schedules announced for 2022-23 season

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will open its 2022-23 Mid-American Conference schedule at Alumni Arena, while the UB women will begin Becky Burke’s first conference schedule as head coach on the road.
The MAC announced its men's and women’s basketball conference schedules Wednesday.
The UB men start Jan. 3 against Ohio at Alumni Arena.
The UB women will open the MAC schedule on Jan. 4 at Kent State, which will be the first conference game for Burke, who was named UB’s women’s basketball coach in April. UB then plays its first conference home game three days later, when the Bulls host Central Michigan on Jan. 7 at Alumni Arena.
The MAC’s 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams each will play an 18-game schedule (nine home games, nine away games) over nine weeks. The MAC men’s tournament is scheduled for March 9-11, 2023, and the women’s tournament is scheduled for March 8-11, 2023, both at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
The MAC will release full television assignment schedules for men’s and women’s basketball in October.
The UB men will open the regular season Nov. 7 against Colgate at Alumni Arena, at a time to be announced, and the women will open the regular season at 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at Canisius.
UB men’s basketball 2022-23 MAC schedule
Jan. 3 vs. Ohio
Jan. 7 vs. Northern Illinois
Jan. 10 at Miami (Ohio)
Jan. 14 at Central Michigan
Jan. 17 vs. Bowling Green
Jan. 21 vs. Toledo
Jan. 24. at Ball State
Jan. 28 at Kent State
Jan. 31 vs. Akron
Feb. 4 at Western Michigan
Feb. 7 vs. Eastern Michigan
Feb. 11 vs. Kent State
Feb. 14 at Ohio
Feb. 18 at Akron
Feb. 21 vs. Central Michigan
Feb. 25 at Toledo
Feb. 28 at Northern Illinois
March 3 vs. Miami (Ohio)
UB women’s basketball 2022-23 MAC schedule
Jan. 4 at Kent State
Jan. 7 vs. Central Michigan
Jan. 11 at Ohio
Jan. 14 vs. Eastern Michigan
Jan. 18 vs. Ball State
Jan. 21 at Western Michigan
Jan. 25 vs. Bowling Green
Jan. 28 at Akron
Feb. 1 at Miami (Ohio)
Feb. 4 vs. Northern Illinois
Feb. 8 at Toledo
Feb. 11 at Central Michigan
Feb. 15 vs. Kent State
Feb. 18 vs. Miami (Ohio)
Feb. 22 at Eastern Michigan
Feb. 25 at Bowling Green
March 1 vs. Akron
March 4 vs. Western Michigan