UB men's, women's basketball MAC schedules announced for 2022-23 season

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will open its 2022-23 Mid-American Conference schedule at Alumni Arena, while the UB women will begin Becky Burke’s first conference schedule as head coach on the road.

The MAC announced its men's and women’s basketball conference schedules Wednesday.

The UB men start Jan. 3 against Ohio at Alumni Arena.

The UB women will open the MAC schedule on Jan. 4 at Kent State, which will be the first conference game for Burke, who was named UB’s women’s basketball coach in April. UB then plays its first conference home game three days later, when the Bulls host Central Michigan on Jan. 7 at Alumni Arena.

The MAC’s 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams each will play an 18-game schedule (nine home games, nine away games) over nine weeks. The MAC men’s tournament is scheduled for March 9-11, 2023, and the women’s tournament is scheduled for March 8-11, 2023, both at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The MAC will release full television assignment schedules for men’s and women’s basketball in October.

The UB men will open the regular season Nov. 7 against Colgate at Alumni Arena, at a time to be announced, and the women will open the regular season at 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at Canisius.

UB men’s basketball 2022-23 MAC schedule

Jan. 3 vs. Ohio

Jan. 7 vs. Northern Illinois

Jan. 10 at Miami (Ohio)

Jan. 14 at Central Michigan

Jan. 17 vs. Bowling Green

Jan. 21 vs. Toledo

Jan. 24. at Ball State

Jan. 28 at Kent State

Jan. 31 vs. Akron

Feb. 4 at Western Michigan

Feb. 7 vs. Eastern Michigan

Feb. 11 vs. Kent State

Feb. 14 at Ohio

Feb. 18 at Akron

Feb. 21 vs. Central Michigan

Feb. 25 at Toledo

Feb. 28 at Northern Illinois

March 3 vs. Miami (Ohio)

UB women’s basketball 2022-23 MAC schedule

Jan. 4 at Kent State

Jan. 7 vs. Central Michigan

Jan. 11 at Ohio

Jan. 14 vs. Eastern Michigan

Jan. 18 vs. Ball State

Jan. 21 at Western Michigan

Jan. 25 vs. Bowling Green

Jan. 28 at Akron

Feb. 1 at Miami (Ohio)

Feb. 4 vs. Northern Illinois

Feb. 8 at Toledo

Feb. 11 at Central Michigan

Feb. 15 vs. Kent State

Feb. 18 vs. Miami (Ohio)

Feb. 22 at Eastern Michigan

Feb. 25 at Bowling Green

March 1 vs. Akron

March 4 vs. Western Michigan