 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UB men's, women's basketball MAC schedules announced for 2022-23 season

  • Updated
  • 0
University at Buffalo Women's Basketball

University at Buffalo women's basketball coach Becky Burke during practice at Alumni Arena.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will open its 2022-23 Mid-American Conference schedule at Alumni Arena, while the UB women will begin Becky Burke’s first conference schedule as head coach on the road.

The MAC announced its men's and women’s basketball conference schedules Wednesday.

The UB men start Jan. 3 against Ohio at Alumni Arena.

The UB women will open the MAC schedule on Jan. 4 at Kent State, which will be the first conference game for Burke, who was named UB’s women’s basketball coach in April. UB then plays its first conference home game three days later, when the Bulls host Central Michigan on Jan. 7 at Alumni Arena.

The MAC’s 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams each will play an 18-game schedule (nine home games, nine away games) over nine weeks. The MAC men’s tournament is scheduled for March 9-11, 2023, and the women’s tournament is scheduled for March 8-11, 2023, both at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

People are also reading…

The MAC will release full television assignment schedules for men’s and women’s basketball in October.

The UB men will open the regular season Nov. 7 against Colgate at Alumni Arena, at a time to be announced, and the women will open the regular season at 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at Canisius.

UB men’s basketball 2022-23 MAC schedule

Jan. 3 vs. Ohio

Jan. 7 vs. Northern Illinois

Jan. 10 at Miami (Ohio)

Jan. 14 at Central Michigan

Jan. 17 vs. Bowling Green

Jan. 21 vs. Toledo

Jan. 24. at Ball State

Jan. 28 at Kent State

Jan. 31 vs. Akron

Feb. 4 at Western Michigan

Feb. 7 vs. Eastern Michigan

Feb. 11 vs. Kent State

Feb. 14 at Ohio

Feb. 18 at Akron

Feb. 21 vs. Central Michigan

Feb. 25 at Toledo

Feb. 28 at Northern Illinois

March 3 vs. Miami (Ohio)

UB women’s basketball 2022-23 MAC schedule

Jan. 4 at Kent State

Jan. 7 vs. Central Michigan

Jan. 11 at Ohio

Jan. 14 vs. Eastern Michigan

Jan. 18 vs. Ball State

Jan. 21 at Western Michigan

Jan. 25 vs. Bowling Green

Jan. 28 at Akron

Feb. 1 at Miami (Ohio)

Feb. 4 vs. Northern Illinois

Feb. 8 at Toledo

Feb. 11 at Central Michigan

Feb. 15 vs. Kent State

Feb. 18 vs. Miami (Ohio)

Feb. 22 at Eastern Michigan

Feb. 25 at Bowling Green

March 1 vs. Akron

March 4 vs. Western Michigan

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Len Dawson, Hall of Fame quarterback who led Chiefs to Super Bowl win, dies at 87

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News