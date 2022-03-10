UB men's basketball's season ends with 70-68 loss to Akron in MAC Tournament

Tied at 14-14 at the under-12 media timeout, the two teams combined for lots of rebounding – 11 for UB and 9 for Akron – but not a lot of points, as Akron and UB combined to shoot 9 for 28 in the first 8:35.

Neither team led by more than two points for the next three-plus minutes, and traded the lead twice before David Skogman’s 3-pointer with 8:07 left in the half gave the Bulls a 21-18 lead. Maceo Jack’s free throws nearly two minutes later opened UB’s lead to 23-18, part of a 10-0 run in which the Bulls took a 26-18 lead on Williams’ 3-pointer with 5:38 left in the half.

The Zips found themselves in a scoring drought of 5 minutes, 31 seconds and were 0 for 7 from the floor in that span, but answered UB’s run with back-to-back shots by Xavier Castaneda and Garvin Clarke – off a turnover by the Bulls and off transition. That cut UB’s lead to 26-23 and forced the Bulls to call a timeout with 3:44 left in the half.

Tra’Von Fagan’s layup off an inside pass from Jeenathan Williams opened UB’s lead back to five, the first of two baskets by Fagan inside the three-minute mark. However, the Zips got a pair of quick baskets inside the 20-second mark, including Castaneda’s buzzer-beater 3-pointer off a defensive rebound by Aziz Bandaogo, which tied the game at 32-32.