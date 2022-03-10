UB men's basketball's season ends with 70-68 loss to Akron in MAC Tournament

CLEVELAND – The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team was the preseason pick to win the MAC Tournament. Instead, their season is over.
Any hopes the Bulls had of returning to the NCAA Tournament ended when Ronaldo Segu’s 3-point attempt just before the buzzer rimmed out, and ultimately handed Akron a 70-68 win Thursday in a MAC Tournament quarterfinal game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Bulls matched the Zips in several statistical categories, but their defense couldn’t match the Zips’ proficiency at the perimeter in the early moments of the second half. The Zips opened the half 5 for 6 on 3-pointers.
Jeenathan Williams led fifth-seeded UB with 17 points.
Ali Ali led No. 4 Akron with 19 points. The Zips will face No. 1 Toledo in a MAC semifinal game Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Zips defeated the Bulls 88-76 in the only regular-season meeting between the two teams on Jan. 1, but the Bulls were without a key inside presence in Josh Mballa, who did not play against the Zips due to Covid-19 protocols.
Mballa’s presence in a defense-first MAC quarterfinal game was necessary, as he matched up inside with Akron forward Enrique Freeman, the MAC’s defensive player of the year.
Tied at 14-14 at the under-12 media timeout, the two teams combined for lots of rebounding – 11 for UB and 9 for Akron – but not a lot of points, as Akron and UB combined to shoot 9 for 28 in the first 8:35.
Support Local Journalism
Neither team led by more than two points for the next three-plus minutes, and traded the lead twice before David Skogman’s 3-pointer with 8:07 left in the half gave the Bulls a 21-18 lead. Maceo Jack’s free throws nearly two minutes later opened UB’s lead to 23-18, part of a 10-0 run in which the Bulls took a 26-18 lead on Williams’ 3-pointer with 5:38 left in the half.
The Zips found themselves in a scoring drought of 5 minutes, 31 seconds and were 0 for 7 from the floor in that span, but answered UB’s run with back-to-back shots by Xavier Castaneda and Garvin Clarke – off a turnover by the Bulls and off transition. That cut UB’s lead to 26-23 and forced the Bulls to call a timeout with 3:44 left in the half.
Tra’Von Fagan’s layup off an inside pass from Jeenathan Williams opened UB’s lead back to five, the first of two baskets by Fagan inside the three-minute mark. However, the Zips got a pair of quick baskets inside the 20-second mark, including Castaneda’s buzzer-beater 3-pointer off a defensive rebound by Aziz Bandaogo, which tied the game at 32-32.
Here’s that buzzer-beater just before the half by Akron’s Xavier Castaneda — he has 15 points so far for the Zips. 🦘pic.twitter.com/YQatgaegyQ— Rachel Lenzi 😎 (@rachelmlenzi) March 10, 2022
The tug-of-war continued between the Bulls and the Zips in the opening minutes of the second half. After Williams’ buckets opened UB’s lead to 36-32 in the first minute, Akron’s Ali hit back-to-back shots, including a 3-pointer that gave the Zips a 37-36 lead two minutes in. That kicked off an 11-1 run by the Zips, which forced the Bulls to call a timeout 3½ minutes into the half, trailing 43-37.
Then, the Zips opened their lead to 53-45, with the help of long-range shooting. The Zips opened the second half 5 for 6 on 3-pointers, including three by Ali, and maintained at least a six-point lead for the next three minutes, before opening their lead to 10, at 57-47, with less than 10 minutes left.
The Bulls, though, chipped Akron’s 10-point lead to 57-53 in the next three minutes, then to 58-55 with seven minutes left on Williams’ jumper in the lane.
Then, Keishawn Brewton’s four-point play with 5:51 left – after he was fouled by Greg Tribble – cut Akron’s lead to 60-59, and a minute later, Brewtons’ 3-pointer tied the game at 62-62. Then, Fagan’s 3-pointer with less than three minutes left gave the lead back to the Bulls, at 65-62, in a 10-2 UB run, but with 1:10 left, Tribble’s free throws cut the lead to 67-66.
Tied at 68-68 after Freeman’s shot, Keishawn Brewton's 3-point attempt with 22 seconds left bounced off the rim, and after a timeout by Akron, Fagan fouled Tribble as he drove the lane with 4.3 seconds left. Tribble sank both free throws, and Segu’s 3-point attempt rimmed out, ending the game.