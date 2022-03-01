UB men's basketball's nine-game winning streak ends with 92-76 loss to Toledo

The nine-game winning streak ended with a pronounced thud for the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team.

With a chance to gain an inside track on one of the top four seeds for the Mid-American Conference Tournament, the Bulls couldn’t keep pace early with Toledo in a 92-76 loss Tuesday at Alumni Arena.

Paced by a blistering effort from the perimeter, the Rockets opened 5-for-6 on 3-pointers in the first seven minutes and opened their lead to as many as 19 points late in the first half.

Ronaldo Segu led UB (19-9, 13-5 MAC) with 20 points, and Jeenathan Williams added 18 points for the Bulls. Josh Mballa notched his ninth double-double of the season for the Bulls, with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Ryan Rollins and Setric Millner Jr. each scored 20 points to lead Toledo (24-6, 16-3). With the win, the Rockets clinched a share of the regular-season MAC championship and are in position to be the No. 1 seed in the MAC Tournament, which begins March 10 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.