UB men's basketball's nine-game winning streak ends with 92-76 loss to Toledo

The nine-game winning streak ended with a pronounced thud for the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team.
With a chance to gain an inside track on one of the top four seeds for the Mid-American Conference Tournament, the Bulls couldn’t keep pace early with Toledo in a 92-76 loss Tuesday at Alumni Arena.
Paced by a blistering effort from the perimeter, the Rockets opened 5-for-6 on 3-pointers in the first seven minutes and opened their lead to as many as 19 points late in the first half.
Ronaldo Segu led UB (19-9, 13-5 MAC) with 20 points, and Jeenathan Williams added 18 points for the Bulls. Josh Mballa notched his ninth double-double of the season for the Bulls, with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Ryan Rollins and Setric Millner Jr. each scored 20 points to lead Toledo (24-6, 16-3). With the win, the Rockets clinched a share of the regular-season MAC championship and are in position to be the No. 1 seed in the MAC Tournament, which begins March 10 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
Despite the drubbing, the Bulls still are in contention for one of the top four seeds in the eight-team MAC Tournament. UB is in fourth in the MAC, ahead of Akron, going into its final regular-season game, at 6 p.m. Friday at Kent State.
Against Toledo, the Rockets utilized a 14-2 run in the first six minutes to take a 19-11 lead, powered in part by their transition game. Additionally, Toledo opened 5 for 6 on 3-pointers, and led 27-15 midway through the first half, and led by as many as 17 points, after Ryan Rollins’ 3-pointer with less than nine minutes left in the half made it 32-15.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Ronaldo Segu and Jeenathan Williams inside the 9-minute mark, though, cut Toledo’s lead to 32-21 – but that spurt for the Bulls was short-lived. The Rockets opened their lead to 44-25 with about two minutes left, and took a 46-32 lead at the half, despite Ronaldo Segu’s half-court buzzer-beater.
The Rockets maintained at least a 14-point lead in the first five minutes of the second half, and by the second media timeout of the second half, led 71-49. At one point in the second half, the closest the Bulls could get within reach of the Rockets came with about eight minutes left in the game, when Maceo Jack’s shot cut Toledo’s lead to 17, at 76-59.