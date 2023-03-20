The University at Buffalo men’s basketball program is regarded in college basketball circles as a reclamation project of sorts. But it’s also regarded as a program that has the foundation and the tools to be competitive at the mid-major level.

UB fired Jim Whitesell after four seasons. Now, the Bulls need a coach and a staff who can facilitate a rebuild that returns the program to success.

A full overhaul is not required. The house isn't in a state of disrepair, but instead in a state of disarray. The mess has come after UB has fallen from its success in recent years in the Mid-American Conference and in wins against Power Six teams such as Syracuse, Arizona, West Virginia and Arizona State.

The foundation of the program is not cracked. But if UB's men's basketball is a house, the roof needs to be reshingled. The HVAC system needs to be cleaned. And a new family needs to move in with new furniture.

The Buffalo News spoke with two college basketball analysts about the vacancy, touching on why UB is an appealing or unappealing job, what kind of coach could go in and take on the revitalization, and how a new coach needs to reclaim UB’s identity.

What makes Buffalo an appealing – or an unappealing – job

Matt Norlander, a senior writer and college basketball analyst for CBS Sports, calls the MAC “one of the sturdiest mid-major conferences.” It’s also a conference in which Kent State, Ohio, Akron and UB have nearly monopolized winning MAC Tournament titles; the four programs have combined to win 15 of the last 17 tournament championships.

That doesn’t come from a one-off or a hot late-season run that leads into the NCAA Tournament. It comes from building a program and setting it up for consistent success. UB’s plummet from MAC Tournament champion and NCAA Tournament contender in the last four seasons to sixth in the MAC and a quarterfinal exit after a rout by Akron hasn’t helped the program create much consistency or energy.

“Broadly speaking, the program feels susceptible to getting lost in the shuffle,” Norlander told The Buffalo News. “The MAC has some quality coaches, and you can go from first or second to ninth or 10th in that league in a year if your program isn't clicking at the highest level.”

UB’s appeal, though, comes from what Bobby Hurley and Nate Oats constructed as head coaches from 2013-19. It’s lack of appeal is that when it’s competing against other programs to hire a coach – and there are plenty of openings for college basketball coaches right now – there isn’t a “wow” factor attached to the program.

John Fanta, a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for Fox Sports, said coaches can see how UB served as a springboard for Hurley and Oats. Hurley went to Arizona State after two seasons at UB, and Oats is in his fourth season at Alabama, No. 1 program in the country in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“If you look at what Nate Oats and Bobby Hurley did, you instantly say to yourself, ‘I can go there and win, and win a tournament game, and it could end up leading me to a power conference,’ ” Fanta told The News. “That’s not to put Buffalo down, but you want to be known to produce coaching stars. Any school wants a 20-year coach, but that’s not a 20-year job.”

What kind of coach would be a good fit for UB?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Bryan Hodgson, an assistant coach at Alabama and the Tide’s top recruiter, is the sentimental favorite for the job – he’s also a former assistant and recruiter on Oats’ staff at UB from 2015-19.

“He’s a more ideal candidate than some name that’s not familiar with a program,” Fanta said.

“The ideal candidate is someone who’s been around enough winning and understands what program management at this level looks like.”

Fanta also pointed to Xavier associate head coach Adam Cohen as an ideal candidate. Cohen is a Williamsville North graduate whose emphasis is in skills development, working with guards and in recruiting.

Norlander included Hodgson, Cohen, Florida assistant and former Grand Island standout Carlin Hartman and UConn assistant Luke Murray – also the son of actor and comedian Bill Murray – on his short list.

“Bringing in a sitting head coach isn't unachievable, but there aren't many out there that fit this opening in this cycle, I don't think,” Norlander said.

“Someone like Colgate head coach Matt Langel is already on a trajectory higher than the Buffalo job. Get an assistant with a lot of experience in being the No. 2 guy at a high-major program, someone who's ready to step into this role.”

How does UB reclaim or solidify its identity?

Norlander said UB should be a program that solidifies its identity as a blue-collar, physical team. The next UB coach should put his own stamp on the program, but maintain the tenets of what made it a team that recently was mentioned among successful mid-major programs such as Memphis, George Mason and VCU.

“Hitting this hire is crucial for the long-term stability of the program,” Norlander said.

Fanta said whoever takes over needs to re-establish the program’s culture and needs to win in a conference that right now has three major horses in Toledo, Kent State and Akron and a dark horse in Ohio.

An advantage that UB has is its resources: an arena that seats upward of 6,000;, a budget of operating expenses and revenues that, according to its annual standardized financial statement the school must file with the NCAA, has topped more than $3 million in four of the last five fiscal years; and an invested fan base that got accustomed to winning and needs a reason to be reinvigorated.

UB also has expectations.

“They get rid of a coach who goes 9-9 (in the MAC), that tells you about their standards,” Fanta said.