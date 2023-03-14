Jim Whitesell’s promotion to head coach of the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team nearly four years ago was a move that was made to assure consistency in a program that had quickly become one of the nation’s most accomplished mid-majors.

Whitesell was Nate Oats’ associate head coach at UB for four seasons, and after Oats left to for Alabama, Whitesell and his staff had an expectation: Maintain UB’s ways as winners, a standard that Oats and former UB coach Bobby Hurley set in the previous six seasons

Instead, the Bulls regressed in four seasons under Whitesell, quickly falling from among the Mid-American Conference’s top teams. The Bulls made the MAC final once, in 2021; there was no tournament in 2020.

Without winning the conference tournament, it is highly unlikely a MAC team can get an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The MAC hasn't had a team receive an at-large bid since 1999.

As their competitive level dropped, the Bulls became just another mid-major team that couldn’t score enough, and couldn’t win enough to keep the program viable as a potential NCAA Tournament team.

As a result, UB’s athletic department fired Whitesell on Saturday, two days after a 101-77 rout by Akron in a MAC Tournament quarterfinal in Cleveland. At first glance, the firing seemed like a knee-jerk reaction, as Whitesell was 70-49 in four seasons, with only one losing season: this season, as the Bulls finished 15-17, its first losing season since 2012-13. But there was a culmination of events that led to UB's dismissal of Whitesell.

Q: Was this a slow burnout, or something that happened suddenly?

A: It is a surprise to see a coach with a winning record get fired, but this wasn’t just about one losing season. This was a change that was long in the making. Alarms should have sounded three years ago, when the Bulls, the No. 5 seed in the MAC Tournament – which then included all 12 teams in the conference – were knocked out in the first round by No. 12 Miami (Ohio) at Alumni Arena.

While it seemed shocking, by numerical standards, it wasn’t for a program that was in transition and struggled to create consistency under a new head coach. But that struggle continued through the next three seasons.

Statistically, UB’s offense per game plummeted from the 2018-19 – Oats’ final season – to this season. In 2018-19, the Bulls averaged 84.4 points per game, while allowing opponents 70.8 points per game – the Bulls won the MAC Tournament and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament that season. Three years later, the Bulls averaged 79.9 points and allowed opponents 72.3 points. This season, scoring dropped to 77.5 points per game – about what the Bulls scored against Akron. But then there was that defense, or lack thereof, against the Zips, the second time UB had allowed more than 100 points in a game in the final two weeks.

A few more stats to chew on from this season: UB’s offense (77.5 points per game) was 50th in the nation and third in the MAC, but its defense (77.7 points per game) was 331st in the nation and 10th in the MAC.

Additionally, the Bulls tied for 53rd in the nation and were second in the MAC with 7.9 steals per game, but were tied for 312th in the nation and third in the MAC in turnovers per game (14.1).

Instead of building off defense, which became a hallmark of Oats’ tenure, UB survived on its defense and worked – sometimes labored – to create offense.

Q: Was it just the wins and losses and lack of consistency that plagued the program?

A: UB’s issues weren’t just on the court during the last four years. There were questions about the culture of the program, and two specific incidents brought those questions to light.

In April 2020, the NCAA penalized UB for violating ethical conduct legislation, which stemmed from former UB assistant Hunter Jenkins forging a written statement in support of the transfer residence waiver request of former UB forward Josh Mballa. The NCAA's 10-page report stated Jenkins “knowingly” forged a written statement, in order to get a waiver from the NCAA that would allow Mballa to play immediately after transferring from Texas Tech prior to the 2019-20 season.

UB agreed to one year’s probation from April 2020 to April 2021 and recruiting restrictions, and paid a $5,000 fine.

Then, in September 2020, former UB basketball player Malik Zachery was arrested after stabbing former Canisius College player Scott Hitchon in the leg when a fight broke out during a pickup basketball game in North Tonawanda between players from the two schools. Zachery was initially charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Zachery pled guilty in May 2021 to a lesser charge, a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault in the third degree. Zachery was suspended for the entirety of the 2020-21 season, and was dismissed from the basketball program following the plea agreement.

Q. Did recruiting and retention factor into the last few seasons?

A: In the last three seasons, UB brought in small recruiting classes, and there were few four-year players. That wasn’t just a byproduct of the transfer portal, either. There were disciplinary issues, and players who found that UB wasn’t the right fit, or vice versa. Only one four-year player was on the roster by the end of Whitesell’s four seasons at UB: forward LaQuill Hardnett, who joined the Bulls as a transfer from Cincinnati when Whitesell and his staff were rebuilding UB’s roster for their first season.

As of Tuesday morning, four players from this year’s roster have already entered the transfer portal: Zid Powell, a junior-college transfer whose only season at UB was this year; Kuluel Mading, a 2021 signee who enters after two seasons; Kidtrell Blocker, who signed out of prep school in the spring of 2021; and Devin Ceaser, who signed out of high school in November 2021.

The Bulls did not have any players sign for the incoming 2023 class during the early signing period in November. That gave the impression that recruiting was not a priority, and it begged a few questions: Would UB use the transfer portal to assemble next season’s roster? Prioritize junior-college transfers? Focus on high school recruiting during the offseason? Was there any personnel plan for the 2023-24 season?

Now, a new coach and staff will not only have to re-recruit players who are on the current roster, but also bring in new players, whether it’s from the portal, or from the juco and high school ranks.

Q: What else happened that may have changed things for the Bulls?

A: The landscape of college basketball and college athletics changed, particularly with the transfer-portal waiver that allowed players a one-time transfer without penalty. This impacted the Bulls both ways, particularly after last season – they had five players join the program prior to this season as transfers from Division I programs, including Isaiah Adams, a forward from UCF who averaged 11.6 points and five rebounds.

But the Bulls lost players such as Mballa and David Skogman, who transferred to Ole Miss and to Davidson, respectively, which created a gaping hole in the middle on a team that was already guard-heavy, and had to heavily rely inside on Isaac Jack (a true freshman) and Jonnivius Smith (whose forte was defense).

The extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic also played into the ongoing transition, in that players with an extra year of eligibility – including Jeenathan Williams and Ronaldo Segu – decided not to use it and turned pro after the 2021-22 season. It’s hard to say if Williams and Segu, in particular, would have made a continuing impact this season, but the sentiment was that they’d outgrown the college game. Williams is now playing for Salt Lake City of the G-League and Segu is playing professionally in Greece.

Q: What’s the impact of all this on the program, besides the coaching change? And what’s next for a new coach and a new staff?

A: All of this has cost UB’s athletic program – on top of a payout of $500,000 to Whitesell, according to the terms of his contract extension from June 2021. Attendance has plummeted in the last four seasons at Alumni Arena, a building that quickly became one of the more raucous mid-major atmospheres during Hurley and Oats’ combined six seasons. UB averaged 5,290 fans a game in 2018-19, Oats’ last season, and averaged only 2,858 this season.

Clusters of empty seats were the norm, and UB’s ticket revenue dropped nearly $100,000 from the 2018-19 fiscal year ($234,800) to the 2021-22 fiscal year ($139,460).

UB played plenty of big games, but had few, if any, marquee wins in the last four seasons and wasn’t ever considered a serious contender for another NCAA Tournament berth.

The new coach will be facing a reclamation project. Find new players, from the transfer portal, from the junior-college ranks and from the high school ranks. Install a new system. Reinvigorate a disinterested and disappointed fan base.

Then, the wins will start coming again.