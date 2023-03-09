CLEVELAND – The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team’s stay in the Mid-American Conference Tournament was short and unproductive.

The Bulls, the No. 6 seed in the eight-team tournament, got into early foul trouble and went for a stretch of more than five minutes in which it hit only one field goal in a 101-77 rout by No. 3 Akron in a MAC Tournament quarterfinal Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Zips (22-10) led the Bulls (15-17) by as many as 21 points six minutes into the second half, and the Bulls got called for 14 fouls in the first half. The foul trouble continued in the second half, as UB forward Isaac Jack took his fifth foul less than three minutes into half.

Akron shot 13 for 25 on 3-pointers, including a 6-for-11 effort by Xavier Castaneda, while UB shot only 6 for 23 on 3-pointers.

The loss assured the Bulls of only their second sub-.500 season since 2012-13, when the Bulls finished 14-20. The loss to Akron was UB's second loss this season in which it's given up at least 100 points. UB lost 101-71 at Toledo on Feb. 25.

How it happened: UB got called for five fouls in the first 3:13, including two against Isaac Jack, who was subbed out for Jo Smith at 2:20, as the Zips took an early 11-4 lead. Akron entered the bonus, less than seven minutes into the game – which meant the Zips got 1-and-1 free-throw opportunities for the remainder of the first half – but UB cut the lead to 13-11 on a 7-0 run, which included at least three baskets that came off turnovers.

A pair of free throws by Castaneda at 7:29, followed by a basket off a turnover by Trendon Hankerson that opened Akron’s lead to 17-11, and after Isaiah Adams took his third foul, less than nine minutes in, Hankerson’s 3-pointer midway through the half opened Akron’s lead to 25-15.

By the time the Zips took a 37-19 lead with 4:51 left in the first half, the Bulls had one field goal in a span of more than five minutes, and had three players with at least two fouls: LaQuill Hardnett, Isaiah Adams (three) and Jack

The Bulls trimmed Akron’s lead to 13 with a 6-1 run before the under-4 timeout, but Castaneda’s 3-pointer with less than 3 minutes left opened the lead back to 41-25, and the Zips led 45-31 at halftime.

Akron opened its lead to as many as 19 points in the first five minutes of the second half, until Castaneda and Buffalo's Curtis Jones traded 3-pointers in a span of less than 50 seconds – two for Castaneda and two for Jones – but the Zips continued to hold a double-digit lead.

Then, the Zips opened the lead to 72-47 with 10:58 left in the game, after Greg Tribble's dunk off an alley-oop pass, and led by as many as 30 points in the second half.

Standouts

Xavier Castaneda, Akron: 31 points, six rebounds, four assists

LaQuill Hardnett, UB: 18 points, 10 rebounds

What’s next: The season ends for UB. Akron will face No. 2 Kent State, a 76-57 winner against No. 7 Northern Illinois, in a MAC semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and the winner advances to the MAC Tournament championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.