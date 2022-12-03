UB men's basketball tops St. Bonaventure, snaps Bonnies' 4-game winning streak

Curtis Jones scored at least 22 points for the fourth time in as many games as the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team defeated St Bonaventure, 83-66, in a Big 4 matchup Saturday at Alumni Arena.

The Bulls (4-4) snapped the Bonnies’ four-game winning streak, and earned their first win against the Bonnies since 2019.

Jones had a game-high 32 points and was one of four scorers in double figures for the Bulls, along with Yazid Powell (23 points), Jonnivius Smith (10) and Isaiah Adams (10).

Yann Farell led the Bonnies (5-3) with 18 points.

How it happened:

An 8-2 run by the Bulls helped UB take a 14-5 lead less than seven minutes into the game; the Bonnies struggled to find an early rhythm on offense, as they opened 4-13 from the floor, including 0 for 3 on 3-pointers. The Bulls also limited the Bonnies inside early: UB had 11 points in the paint to Bona’s six.

The Bonnies, though cut UB’s lead to 17-16 on 9-0 run, as Bona created a presence inside – six of Bona’s nine points in that run came on layups – but it became a theme between the Bonnies and the Bulls.

Curtis Jones’ 3-pointer for UB answered Max Amadasun’s layup – which gave the Bonnies their first lead, at 21-20 with less than eight minutes left – and kicked off a 12-2 run by the Bulls, who opened their lead to 32-23 with 3:55 left. However, Bona closed the half with layups by Anquan Hill, Amadasun and Kyrell Luc to cut the lead to 37-31 at the half

Bona cut UB's lead to 41-38 on Farell's 3-pointer 2 1/2 minutes into the second half, but Curtis Jones answered with a pair of baskets, including a layup off a steal at the top of the perimeter, and UB opened its lead to 51-42 less than six minutes into the second half.

The Bulls led by as many as 10 points midway through the second, but the Bonnies chipped away, and Farell's layup, off transition, following a miss on the front end of a one-and-one by Armoni Foster -- with some confusion following the initial shot – cut UB's led to six with 5:26 left.

But with four minutes left, UB opened its lead to 69-57, as Bona was called for goaltending, and Jones completed the three-point play after he was fouled by Luc to open UB’s lead to 13 with four minutes left.

What’s next: Bona hosts Cleveland State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Reilly Center in Allegany. UB hosts St. John Fisher at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Alumni Arena.