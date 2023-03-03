A 13-0 run at the start of the second half invigorated the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team. The Bulls’ defensive play in the late seconds, though, ultimately boosted them to a 68-63 win against Miami (Ohio) Friday at Alumni Arena, and gave them an extra lift as they advance to the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

Isaiah Adams scored 16 points and LaQuill Hardnett added 13 points and five rebounds for the Bulls (15-16, 9-9 Mid-American Conference), who earned the No. 6 seed in the eight-team MAC Tournament and will face No. 3 Akron in a quarterfinal Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Bulls wrapped up a win without guard and leading scorer Curtis Jones, whom UB coach Jim Whitesell confirmed was out because of a stomach illness. They trailed the RedHawks by as many as 15 points twice in the final three minutes of the first half. Then, they slowed down – and upped their production – after halftime.

“We calmed down and we executed the game plan, and spaced the ball out,” Adams said. “We were kind of cluttered and we weren’t looking and trying to be aggressive. We were passive. That’s what we talked about at halftime, and came out with a different mentality.”

Down 38-29 at halftime, the Bulls utilized that run at the start of the second half to take a lead that they didn’t relinquish until 1:10 remained in regulation, when Anderson Mirambeaux (18 points) made a layup that gave Miami a 63-62 lead.

Miami’s lead was short-lived. The Bulls went 6 for 6 on free throws in the final 51 seconds, and the RedHawks missed three shots in the final 30 seconds – Morgan Safford’s jump shot with 30 seconds left, Mirambeaux’s layup with 14.4 seconds left and Mekhi Lairy’s jump shot with nine seconds left.

“We talked about going defensively and those principles,” UB coach Jim Whitesell said. “We made our free throws and we got our defense set because it was a three-point game, and we didn’t want to give up the three, but along with it, there’s still plenty of time to get quick 2s. You can’t be just one thing. The guys did a really good job of locking in and playing good, solid tough defense.”

UB finished the regular season by winning three of their last four games, but finished under .500 for the first time since the 2012-13 season, when they were 14-20. Now, the Bulls will head to Cleveland to open the MAC Tournament on Thursday – the final game of the four-game day – against the Zips (21-10, 13-5).

Here’s the MAC men’s basketball tournament bracket — @UBmenshoops has the nightcap in a quadruple-header Thursday in Cleveland. 🏀⬇️ https://t.co/y68xaHmYuf — Rachel Lenzi 💁🏻‍♀️😎 (@rachelmlenzi) March 4, 2023

“I saw some growing up out there,” Whitesell said of UB’s last three games. “Now, you’ve got a chance. You’ve earned your way into Cleveland and now you’ve got to go. Everything is one game.”

No Jones, a few problems: Curtis was a last-minute scratch from the lineup Friday night, due to a stomach bug. Jones is UB’s leading scorer (15.1 points per game) and averages more than three assists per game.

"I watched him warm up," Whitesell said. "We kept him out of the shootaround. He felt like he was getting better and came back two days ago, and wasn't feeling good. He kind of went through a little bit of practice both days. He was tested, and all that good stuff by our training staff. And then came back in the locker room, and all the team was out there and he was throwing up. I said 'there's no way you're coming back.'

"He wanted to stay here for senior day and I was like 'dude, you gotta get home.' We got him a ride back to the apartments and hopefully, hopefully, we're in a good way or at least our staff feels like he'll be recovering and we'll have him back on for Thursday."

Without Jones, UB shot 11 for 31 and had only four of their 12 assists in the first half.

“Curt is a big part of our team and he slows it down a lot,” Hardnett said. “We run a lot of stuff through him, so we had to just get comfortable with what people were doing, things they don’t usually do, and then we just slowed it down and took our time in the second half.”

Early second-half run: The Bulls came out on fire in the second half, by utilizing a 13-0 run in the first 4 minutes, 31 seconds of the half, which they ultimately extended to 17-2, and took a 46-40 lead about eight minutes in. Miami’s only successful shot in those eight minutes came nearly five minutes into the second half, on Safford’s jump shot that made it 42-40; the RedHawks were 1 for 8 from the floor in that span and finished 9-for-22 shooting in the second half.

“That’s an emphasis, every game, coming out of halftime in the first four minutes, basically, we think that’s where the game is decided,” Hardnett said. “It could get worse or it could get better. In that first four minutes, you’ve got to play your heart out and that’s what we did.”

Sing it, Mom: Hardnett’s mother, Anita, sang the national anthem prior to the final home game for the Bulls at Alumni Arena. LaQuill Hardnett said his teams are 9-0 when his mother sings the national anthem prior to games.

What’s next: The Bulls will face No. 3 Akron on Thursday in Cleveland, in the final game of the day. The winner advances to a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Cleveland.