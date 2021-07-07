UB men's basketball to play in Cancun Challenge

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will head south for a Thanksgiving holiday tournament.

UB's athletic department announced Wednesday that the Bulls will play in the Cancun Challenge Nov. 19-24 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico.

The Cancun Challenge will include eight teams and the tournament's first four games will be played on campus sites. UB will host Rider, a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference program, at 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Alumni Arena.

UB's first game in Mexico is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 23 against Stephen F. Austin. UB will play either Illinois State or Saint Louis on Nov. 24, either at 6 p.m. or at 8:30 p.m., depending on the outcome of the first games.

The tournament is split into two divisions; each team in the Riviera Division (UB, Stephen F. Austin, Illinois State and Saint Louis) will host one of four teams in the Mayan Division, which includes Middle Tennessee State, Rider, Bucknell, and Mercer.

UB reached the championship game of the Mid-American Conference Tournament in March, where the Bulls lost to Ohio. The Bulls also qualified for the National Invitational Tournament in March, and lost to Colorado State in its first-round game. The Bulls finished 16-9 and 12-5 in the MAC in 2020-21, and return key starters in forwards Jeenathan Williams and Josh Mballa, and guard Ronaldo Segu.

