UB men's basketball to play at Michigan State in nonconference game

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team has added another Power Six opponent to its nonconference schedule.

The UB athletic department announced Thursday that the Bulls will play at Michigan State on Dec. 30 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

It’s the second time in two seasons the Bulls will face a Big Ten Conference opponent. Michigan defeated UB, 88-76, in the 2021-22 season opener in Ann Arbor.

Michigan State will be the third Power Six team the Bulls will face this season; UB plays Nov. 15 at UConn, which is in the Big East, and Dec. 18 at West Virginia, which is in the Big 12.

The Bulls open the season Nov. 7 vs. Colgate at Alumni Arena, the first of 11 nonconference games.

A game time and television assignment for UB-Michigan State will be announced at a later date.