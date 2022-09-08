 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UB men's basketball to play at Michigan State in nonconference game

  • Updated
  • 0
Coach Whitesell

UB head coach Jim Whitesell shouts to his players from the bench.

 Buffalo News file photo
The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team has added another Power Six opponent to its nonconference schedule.

The UB athletic department announced Thursday that the Bulls will play at Michigan State on Dec. 30 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

It’s the second time in two seasons the Bulls will face a Big Ten Conference opponent. Michigan defeated UB, 88-76, in the 2021-22 season opener in Ann Arbor.

Michigan State will be the third Power Six team the Bulls will face this season; UB plays Nov. 15 at UConn, which is in the Big East, and Dec. 18 at West Virginia, which is in the Big 12.

The Bulls open the season Nov. 7 vs. Colgate at Alumni Arena, the first of 11 nonconference games.

A game time and television assignment for UB-Michigan State will be announced at a later date. 

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

