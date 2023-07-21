The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team will open the season against an NCAA Tournament Cinderella team. Then, less than a month later, the Bulls will head to one of college basketball’s venerable arenas for a nonconference game against a Power Six opponent.

UB will play Dec. 5 at Butler, according to game contracts obtained by The Buffalo News through a Freedom of Information Law request. The contract for the Butler game was signed July 11 by UB vice president and director of athletics Mark Alnutt and July 14 by Butler athletic director Barry Collier. However, a game guarantee (Butler's payout to UB) was redacted from the contract, which the News obtained from UB.

George Halcovage III will make his debut as the Bulls' head coach when UB opens its season Nov. 6 against FDU, a No. 16 seed that upset No. 1 Purdue in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March. The game against FDU is the first of eight nonconference games or multi-team events that have either been announced or reported.

Butler will host the Bulls at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Butler’s home arena is one of college basketball’s historic venues, as it opened in 1928.

When the Indianapolis area hosted the 2021 NCAA Tournament and the Final Four in a “bubble” environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hinkle Fieldhouse was one of the region's host sites.

The final scenes of the 1986 movie “Hoosiers,” about a small-town Indiana high school basketball team that reaches the state championship finals, were filmed at Hinkle Fieldhouse, which also has hosted Indiana’s state high school basketball championships and has been designated as a national historic landmark.

It will also be the first meeting between the Bulls and the Bulldogs, who play in the Big East Conference. Butler was 14-18 and 6-14 in the Big East in 2022-23.

In addition to the nonconference game at Butler, UB will also play a nonconference game Nov. 29 at James Madison, the second half of a home-and-home series between the Bulls and the Dukes.

Bona men, FGCU move game to 2024

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team will not play Florida Gulf Coast this season, a Bona athletic department spokesperson confirmed to the News.

The Bonnies and Eagles were originally scheduled to play the second half of a home-and-home series this season in Fort Myers, Fla. That game will instead be played in November 2024 at FGCU, with a time and date to be determined.