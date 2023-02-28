The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team moved up in the standings Tuesday and locked up a spot in the Mid-American Conference tournament in Cleveland.

The Bulls scored an 85-75 victory over Northern Illinois at the Convocation Center in DeKalb, Ill. The result guaranteed UB a top-eight finish in the MAC and a trip to the conference tournament quarterfinals.

Sophomore guard Curtis Jones scored 21 points on 8 of 12 shooting from the field for UB while adding five rebounds and four assists. Junior forward Isaiah Adams scored 20 for the Bulls, while senior forward LaQuill Hardnett had 15.

The win gave UB a sweep of Northern Illinois and allows UB to jump the Huskies in the MAC race. UB stands sixth at 8-9 in the MAAC and 14-16 overall. Northern Illinois is 8-9 and 12-18. UB beat the Huskies 80-62 on Jan. 7.

UB dominated Northern Illinois on the backboards, which was not a surprise. The Huskies rank last in the MAC in rebounding margin at minus-4.4 a game. UB held a 39-25 edge in rebounds.

UB held a 42-26 lead at halftime.

UB entered the game ranked third in the MAC in scoring at 77.6 a game. The Bulls shot 54.2%, including 7 of 21 from 3-point range. Northern Illinois was 10th in scoring at 72 a game.

UB closes the regular season with a game at Miami Ohio at 7 p.m. Friday. Miami is 6-11.

The MAC Tournament starts March 9 with the quarterfinal round in Cleveland.