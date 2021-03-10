UB men's basketball takes blueprint of success into MAC Tournament

Jim Whitesell sees an advantage for the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team as it enters the Mid-American Conference Tournament.
“We’re not a young team, we’re not an inexperienced team, at all,” said Whitesell, the second-year coach of the Bulls. “This would be a benefit for us, our experience factor.”
No. 2 UB (14-7) is scheduled to open the MAC Tournament against No. 7 Miami (Ohio) at 4 p.m. Thursday, the third of four quarterfinal games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
The UB-Miami winner will advance to a semifinal scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday against the winner between No. 3 Akron and No. 6 Bowling Green.
Toledo is the top seed in the tournament in a field that is limited to eight teams this season.
The winner of the MAC Tournament will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 18 in Indiana.
The Bulls don’t have the same lineups as the teams that won four MAC Tournament championships and NCAA Tournament berths from 2015 to 2019, but Whitesell is leaning on what the program has accomplished and why it has been consistently successful.
“There’s nothing about the good old days,” Whitesell said. “It’s, 'Hey, this is the blueprint for why this program has been successful. This is what it takes to do that.'”
The Bulls have become more organized during a five-game winning streak in which they’ve won four games by double-digit margins.
“We need to make the most of that, in terms of composure, poise, locking in on a scouting report, knowing all the details, and that’s probably one of the areas we’ve gotten better at, the details,” Whitesell said. “All the small things have improved during this winning streak. Our screening, our extra passing, our spacing, our defensive talk. We need to carry that down there with us.”
The Bulls also have a chip on their shoulders. They face Miami (12-10), which eliminated the Bulls from the first round of the 2020 MAC Tournament before the event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We used that as motivation, that loss last year,” UB guard Jayvon Graves said. “That’s something that really pushes us to excel in this next game.
“I don’t want to lose, and I know we don’t want to lose.”
Jeenathan Williams leads the Bulls and is sixth in the MAC in scoring with 17.3 points per game, ahead of Josh Mballa (15.1) and Graves (14.6). Mballa, meanwhile, has been a force in the paint for the Bulls, leading the MAC with 9.9 rebounds per game, and they have gotten more ball movement from their guards in the final games of the regular season. UB averages 13.8 assists, and Graves and Ronaldo Segu have combined to average 10.5 assists over the Bulls’ last six regular-season games.
For the RedHawks, Dae Dae Grant, a guard, averages 13.7 points and 2.4 assists per game, and forward Dalonte Brown averages 13.4 assists and is fifth in the MAC with 7.5 rebounds.
Grant leads a team that Graves described as “very guard-oriented, they play four guards at all times,” and a team that is second in the MAC in 3-point field goal percentage (36.7%, 191 for 521). UB leads the MAC and began the week fifth in the nation in 3-point defense (27.8%, 124 for 446).
The Bulls defeated the RedHawks 90-62 on Dec. 15 in Oxford, Ohio, and 88-64 on Feb. 6 at Alumni Arena, a win that kicked off a stretch in which the Bulls have won eight of their last nine games.
However, the Bulls know that they’re at a point when the season becomes finite.
“It’s a big one on Thursday, because that’s all you’re guaranteed, is Thursday,” Whitesell said.
Mballa top defensive player
Josh Mballa was named the Mid-American Conference defensive player of the year on Wednesday, and he joined senior guard Jayvon Graves and junior forward Jeenathan Williams on the All-MAC second team.
Mballa, a forward, is the third UB player since 2017 to be named the MAC defensive player of the year. He joins Dontay Caruthers, who won the award in 2017 and 2019, and Davonta Jordan, who won in 2020. Mballa also was selected to the MAC All-Defensive team.
Mballa led the conference with 9.9 rebounds per game, and was second in scoring for the Bulls (15.1 points). He also averages four offensive rebounds per game, which is tied for fifth in the nation.
Williams leads the Bulls in scoring (17.3 points), is second in rebounding (7.0), and has scored in double figures in 19 of the Bulls’ 21 games this season.
Graves is third in scoring for the Bulls (14.6 points) and ranks 10th all-time at UB (1,386 points). Graves became the third player in school history to record a triple double when had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in an 80-78 win March 2 against Akron.