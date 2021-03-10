UB men's basketball takes blueprint of success into MAC Tournament

The Bulls have become more organized during a five-game winning streak in which they’ve won four games by double-digit margins.

“We need to make the most of that, in terms of composure, poise, locking in on a scouting report, knowing all the details, and that’s probably one of the areas we’ve gotten better at, the details,” Whitesell said. “All the small things have improved during this winning streak. Our screening, our extra passing, our spacing, our defensive talk. We need to carry that down there with us.”

The Bulls also have a chip on their shoulders. They face Miami (12-10), which eliminated the Bulls from the first round of the 2020 MAC Tournament before the event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We used that as motivation, that loss last year,” UB guard Jayvon Graves said. “That’s something that really pushes us to excel in this next game.

“I don’t want to lose, and I know we don’t want to lose.”