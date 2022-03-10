UB men's basketball stay in MAC Tournament ends with 70-68 loss to Akron

It set the tone for Akron’s 3-point shooting early in the second half, as the Zips opened 5 for 6 on 3-pointers and led 57-47 midway through the half. The Bulls, though, chipped the lead to three, and Keishawn Brewton’s four-point play with 5:51 left – after he was fouled by Tribble – cut Akron’s lead to 60-59. A minute later, Brewton's 3-pointer tied the game 62-62. Then, Fagan’s 3-pointer with less than three minutes left gave the lead back to the Bulls, at 65-62, but with 1:10 left, Tribble’s free throws trimmed the lead to 67-66.

Tied at 68-68 after Freeman’s shot, Brewton's 3-point attempt with 22 seconds left bounced off the rim, and after a timeout by Akron, an outstretched Fagan (12 points, 5 rebounds) fell backwards as he defended Tribble’s layup attempt with 4.3 seconds left.

“I thought he was going to commit to me and drop it off the read, but he stayed and I was kind of under the rim and just went up with it and tried to finish it, and it ended up being a foul,” Tribble said.

Fagan didn’t give an answer when asked if the foul was merited.

“I tried my best to be a ‘Superman’ but it’s always the ref, and they make the final decision, so whatever the call, you’ve got to respect it,” Fagan said.