UB men's basketball stay in MAC Tournament ends with 70-68 loss to Akron

CLEVELAND – The letdown was more than just obvious for the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team. It was anguishing as Bulls players sat in the post-game press conference after a 70-68 loss to Akron in a Mid-American Conference quarterfinal game Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Bulls began the 2021-22 season as the favorite in the preseason coaches poll to win the MAC Tournament and earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.
Instead, the ball literally did not bounce UB’s way in the final seconds against the Zips, and the Bulls head back to Western New York.
The fifth-seeded Bulls erased a 10-point deficit against Akron with less than five minutes left in the second half, but the Zips answered at a timely juncture.
Enrique Freeman’s hook shot with 46 seconds left tied the game at 68-68, and Greg Tribble hit a pair of free throws to give the Zips a two-point lead with 4.3 seconds left.
Ronaldo Segu’s 3-point attempt for UB just before the buzzer clanked off the rim.
“I thought Rondo’s shot looked pretty good, right at the end,” UB coach Jim Whitesell said. “That’s a shot that he’s certainly made a lot in his career.”
No. 4 Akron (22-9) will face No. 1 Toledo in a semifinal game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“Tonight, we got caught on the wrong end of the stick, but we had a crazy season,” said Jeenathan Williams, who led UB with 17 points. “We won nine in a row. We (were) 4-4 and fought our way back into the MAC top four or top five. It is what it is.”
In Akron, the Bulls (19-11) faced the MAC’s top defense, and its top defensive player. However, a matchup between Freeman, the MAC defensive player of the year, and UB forward Josh Mballa never truly materialized.
Freeman and Mballa are among the MAC’s leaders in rebounding, and Mballa had averaged 11 rebounds in his last eight games, but he finished with two rebounds and three points in what could be his final game with the Bulls. Ali Ali (19 points) and Freeman (10 points, nine rebounds) rotated in defending Mballa, with the goal of keeping him off the boards.
“He had a tough afternoon,” Whitesell said of Mballa.
The Bulls took a 26-18 lead on Williams’ 3-pointer with 5:38 left in the half as the Zips were mired in an 0-for-7 shooting drought that lasted more than 5 1/2 minutes.
The Bulls took a 32-26 lead on Tra’Von Fagan’s second-chance layup with 1:12 left in the half, but Xavier Castaneda (15 points) closed the half with back-to-back 3-pointers, including a buzzer-beater, to tie the game at 32.
Here’s that buzzer-beater just before the half by Akron’s Xavier Castaneda — he has 15 points so far for the Zips. 🦘pic.twitter.com/YQatgaegyQ— Rachel Lenzi 😎 (@rachelmlenzi) March 10, 2022
It set the tone for Akron’s 3-point shooting early in the second half, as the Zips opened 5 for 6 on 3-pointers and led 57-47 midway through the half. The Bulls, though, chipped the lead to three, and Keishawn Brewton’s four-point play with 5:51 left – after he was fouled by Tribble – cut Akron’s lead to 60-59. A minute later, Brewton's 3-pointer tied the game 62-62. Then, Fagan’s 3-pointer with less than three minutes left gave the lead back to the Bulls, at 65-62, but with 1:10 left, Tribble’s free throws trimmed the lead to 67-66.
Tied at 68-68 after Freeman’s shot, Brewton's 3-point attempt with 22 seconds left bounced off the rim, and after a timeout by Akron, an outstretched Fagan (12 points, 5 rebounds) fell backwards as he defended Tribble’s layup attempt with 4.3 seconds left.
“I thought he was going to commit to me and drop it off the read, but he stayed and I was kind of under the rim and just went up with it and tried to finish it, and it ended up being a foul,” Tribble said.
Fagan didn’t give an answer when asked if the foul was merited.
“I tried my best to be a ‘Superman’ but it’s always the ref, and they make the final decision, so whatever the call, you’ve got to respect it,” Fagan said.
Tribble sank both free throws, and Segu’s 3-point attempt missed, ending the game and UB's stay in the MAC Tournament.
“This really, really hurts,” Whitesell said. “There’s the greatness of the game. That’s why you love to coach, and that’s why these guys love to play, is that high and that low. If you don’t have that low, the high isn’t as exciting for these kids. And that’s the tough thing about it.
"As a coach, you try to keep it in perspective, but when it’s the last game in the conference tournament and your dream is to advance, that’s what’s incredibly hard for the guys.”