UB men's basketball snaps three-game losing streak with win against Bowling Green

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team needed this win.
They needed a 99-88 win against Bowling Green not just to snap a three-game losing streak, but to recenter themselves, and to remind themselves that they could work through a stretch of adversity.
Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls (7-6, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) with 21 points, and David Skogman and Ronaldo Segu each scored 20 points. Skogman registered his first double-double of the season, grabbing 15 rebounds Wednesday at Alumni Arena.
Samari Curtis led the Falcons (7-5, 0-2) with 25 points.
UB coach Jim Whitesell rejoined the Bulls after missing the last two games due to Covid-19 protocols, but the Bulls were without the inside presence of forwards Josh Mballa and Tra’Von Fagan, who each missed a second straight game due to Covid protocols. Both did not play Saturday in an 88-76 loss at Akron, and Mballa’s inside game was sorely missed.
While the Bulls matched the Zips inside offensively, each with 26 points in the paint, Akron had 35 rebounds to UB’s 26. Additionally, Akron’s bench contributed 21 points to UB’s five, and those five points came in the second half.
Five forwards dressed for the game Wednesday against Bowling Green – Williams, Skogman, Ty Perry, Lucas Saleh and LaQuill Hardnett – but Skogman emerged as a strong inside-outside presence for the Bulls, as he also hit a pair of 3-pointers against the Falcons.
UB avoided losing four straight games; the last time the Bulls lost four straight was Jan. 2-16, 2013, when the Bulls lost to Tulsa, Ohio, Miami (Ohio) and Kent State.
Williams’ 3-pointer gave the Bulls a 10-9 lead a little more than four minutes into the game, and the Bulls and the Falcons traded the lead three times in a span of about three and a half minutes.
But Segu, Perry and Maceo Jack (16 points) combined for six free throws to give the Bulls a 23-18 lead midway through the first half, and the Falcons hit a scoring drought of more than 2 1/2 minutes before Trey Diggs’ 3-pointer cut the lead back to two points.
The Bulls and Falcons stayed within at least two points of each other, but Segu’s layup kicked off an 8-2 run by the Bulls, and the Falcons called a timeout after Skogman’s layup opened UB’s lead to 33-25 with 7:06 left in the half.
Then, with less than six minutes left, Curtis Jones’ second 3-pointer of the game opened the Bulls’ lead to 36-27, and the Bulls maintained at least a six-point lead for the next three minutes, until Curtis’ 3-pointer with 2:52 left cut UB’s lead to 39-35, and kicked off a 9-2 run by the Falcons, which helped them tie the game at 41-41 with less than a minute left on Curtis’ off-balance layup.
Segu’s two free throws with 28.1 seconds left, though, gave the Bulls a 43-41 lead at halftime.
Curtis tied the game at 56-56 less than four minutes into the second half on a layup off a turnover by Williams, but missed the free throw, and Skogman’s bucket on the ensuing possession gave the Bulls their fifth lead of the second half.
Ahead by as many as eight before the halfway point of the second half, UB hit a scoring drought of more than two minutes, and called a timeout after Bowling Green cut a 70-62 lead to 70-67, after Gabe O'Neal's dunk with less than 10 minutes left.
But out of the timeout, Jones’ third 3-pointer kicked off a 7-0 run for the Bulls, and opened their lead back to 10 with less than eight minutes left, then to 13 with 5:23 left on Williams’ free throws.