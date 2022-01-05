UB men's basketball snaps three-game losing streak with win against Bowling Green

UB avoided losing four straight games; the last time the Bulls lost four straight was Jan. 2-16, 2013, when the Bulls lost to Tulsa, Ohio, Miami (Ohio) and Kent State.

Williams’ 3-pointer gave the Bulls a 10-9 lead a little more than four minutes into the game, and the Bulls and the Falcons traded the lead three times in a span of about three and a half minutes.

But Segu, Perry and Maceo Jack (16 points) combined for six free throws to give the Bulls a 23-18 lead midway through the first half, and the Falcons hit a scoring drought of more than 2 1/2 minutes before Trey Diggs’ 3-pointer cut the lead back to two points.

The Bulls and Falcons stayed within at least two points of each other, but Segu’s layup kicked off an 8-2 run by the Bulls, and the Falcons called a timeout after Skogman’s layup opened UB’s lead to 33-25 with 7:06 left in the half.