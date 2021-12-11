UB men's basketball routs St. John Fisher, scores 100 points

Playing its final non-Division I opponent of the season, the University at Buffalo men's basketball team was not expected to have much difficulty against Division III St. John Fisher.

And the Bulls didn’t.

They led by 21 at the half and cruised to a 100-58 win over the Cardinals on Saturday at Alumni Arena.

The bench players got some court time for UB (6-3), as none of the starters played more than 24 minutes. Josh Mballs led the Bulls with 18 points and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes. Jeenathan Williams had 17 points in 23 minutes and Ronaldo Sego 16 points in 24 minutes.

Also in double figures for UB were Tra’Von Fagan and freshman Kidtrell Blocker with 11 points apiece.

St. John Fisher (6-3), a member of the Empire 8 Conference, was led by Daniel Cook’s 21 points.

UB has two more non-conference games in December before beginning Mid-American Conference play Dec. 29 against Miami (Ohio). The Bulls face Canisius at 5 p.m. Saturday as part of a tripleheader at Key Bank Center and then host UC-Irvine on Dec. 21.