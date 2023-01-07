UB men's basketball routs Northern Illinois, 80-62

Curtis Jones scored 19 points and LaQuill Hardnett scored nine points and had 12 rebounds as the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team defeated Northern Illinois, 80-62, in a Mid-American Conference game Saturday at Alumni Arena.

Jones was one of four players who scored in double figures for the Bulls (8-7, 2-0 Mid-American Conference), who led 45-28 at halftime and led by as many as 17 points in the second half. Armoni Foster scored 14 points and had five assists, Isaac Jack added 13 points and six rebounds, and Isaiah Adams added 11 points for UB.

Fourth-year UB coach Jim Whitesell earned his 450th coaching win; he is 450-340 in 28 seasons as a head coach at the Division I, II and II levels, and is 63-39 at UB.

David Coit led Northern Illinois (4-11, 0-2) with 16 points.

Follow the leaders: Adams provided the early spark for the Bulls in the first half, by scoring eight points in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the game, to help UB to an early 16-5 lead, part of a 10-0 run by the Bulls.

Jack, however, held his own inside and had 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the first half, including a layup with about 3:25 left that helped the Bulls open their lead to 33-21, en route to a 45-28 lead at halftime.

Working the boards: UB took advantage of NIU’s absence on the glass; the Bulls had 24 rebounds in the first half to the Huskies’ 15 – at one point, UB had 11 rebounds to NIU’s four in the first eight minutes.

UB finished with 50 rebounds to NIU's 28.

Northern Illinois entered the game 10th in the MAC in rebounding (33.9 per game); Ohio began the weekend as the MAC’s rebounding leader (39.7), while UB was fourth in the conference (37.4).

Can’t buy a basket: UB called a timeout with 12:35 left after Armandas Plintauskas' 3-pointer cut what was once a 53-34 lead for the Bulls to 53-43. The Bulls hit a stretch of nearly five minutes in which they went 0 for 9 from the floor and 0-for-4 from the free-throw line, before Foster’s free throws 12 seconds after the timeout ended the scoreless drought of 4 minutes, 45 seconds.

