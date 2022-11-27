UB men's basketball routs Canisius in a Big 4 matchup

Curtis Jones scored 22 points and had five steals, and Yazid Powell added 14 points and five rebounds to help the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team to a 86-66 win against Canisius in a Big 4 game Sunday at Alumni Arena.

Jones registered his third consecutive game of scoring at least 20 points. He entered averaging 14 points per game, and also scored 22 points in a loss Nov. 19 against Howard and Nov. 21 in a win against George Mason.

LaQuill Hardnett's double-double not enough as UB men fall to Drake LaQuill Hardnett’s jumper gave the University at Buffalo a five-point lead with 4 minutes remaining in the game, but Drake outscored the Bulls 15-2 the rest of the way for an 80-72 victory in the Paradise Jam at University of the Virgin Islands in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

How it happened: Devin Ceaser came off the bench about seven minutes into the game and hit a pair of shots, including a 3-pointer about eight minutes in that gave the Bulls an early 14-12 lead.

Both teams, though, had some shooting struggles early. By the under-12 media timeout, the Bulls and Canisius and combined to shoot 11 for 26.

Tahj Staveskie’s jumper tied the game at 16-16 just before the midway point of the first half, and his 3-pointer with 9:12 left opened the Griffs’ lead to 21-16. The Bulls, though, responded with a 21-2 run in a stretch of about eight minutes. In that run, the Bulls got seven points from LaQuill Hardnett, and held the Griffs to three field goals in final nine minutes of the first half en route to a 39-27 halftime lead.

Big 4 basketball: UB men, Niagara men and women fall Curtis Jones led the Bulls (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

UB opened its lead to as many as 18 points in the first two minutes of the second half, but the Griffs used an 11-2 run that cut UB’s lead to 50-41 after Jordan Henderson’s layup six minutes in.

The Bulls, however, opened their lead again to as many as 18 points in the next three minutes, with the help of a 10-1 run, and led by as many as 23 points in the final four minutes.

Three stars:

Curtis Jones, UB: In addition to scoring 22 points and having five steals, Jones also had six rebounds.

Jonnivius Smith, UB: Smith had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jamir Moultrie, Canisius: Moultrie led Canisius with 17 points.

University at Buffalo men’s basketball at a glance The Bulls will have a new look this season, as its top five scorers from last season have either graduated, exhausted their eligibility or have transferred to other programs.

What it means: UB wins its first of its two Big 4 matchups this season. Canisius is 1-1 against Big 4 teams, after defeating St. Bonaventure 84-80 in overtime Nov. 12 at Koessler Athletic Center, and will play Niagara twice in its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule: Feb. 3 at Niagara and March 4 against Niagara at KAC.

What’s next: UB hosts St. Bonaventure in a Big 4 nonconference game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Arena.

Canisius opens its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule at 7 p.m. Friday at Siena.