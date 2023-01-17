UB men's basketball routs Bowling Green, 100-71

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team bounced back from a pair of losses on the road with a resounding 100-71 win against Bowling Green.

Now, the next step is to continue that consistency as the Bulls get ready to go into the heart of their Mid-American Conference schedule.

Four players scored in double figures for the Bulls, including Yazid Powell, who led all scorers with 27 points, and UB shot 22 for 36 (61.1%) in the second half, and held Bowling Green to 12 for 41 (29.3%) shooting Tuesday at Alumni Arena.

It’s only four games into the Mid-American Conference schedule, but the Bulls (9-9, 3-2 MAC) are also at the halfway point of the season. Prior to Tuesday, the Bulls lost back-to-back games, including an overtime loss Saturday at Central Michigan – not exactly a titan of the MAC in recent years – and a double-digit loss last week at Miami (Ohio), which is Miami’s only MAC win so far this season.

The Bulls stacked their nonconference schedule with games against Michigan State, West Virginia and Connecticut, which netted UB a nice payday of $240,000 in guarantee money, according to contracts obtained by the News through Freedom of Information Law requests. But UB also plugged in Division III opponents St. John Fisher and SUNY-Canton onto its schedule. Not exactly competitive giants you need to develop a new roster.

The first task now is for UB to start winning games on the road. UB is 0-5 in true road games this season – and after hosting Toledo at 8:30 p.m. Friday, hits the road for a pair of road games next week, Jan. 24 at Ball State and Jan. 27 at Kent State, the preseason favorite to win the MAC.

The Bulls did avoid losing three in a row. The last time UB lost three games in a row was March 1-10 2022, when they lost to Toledo at Alumni Arena, lost at Kent State and then lost to Akron in the quarterfinals of the MAC Tournament, which ended their season.

How it happened: Armoni Foster’s 3-pointer about eight minutes into the game gave the Bulls a 14-13 lead against Bowling Green, in a game in which they were without forward LaQuill Hardnett (hyperextended knee) and Devin Ceaser (ankle sprain). UB guard Isaiah Adams also took two fouls in the first five minutes, but opened UB’s lead to 16-13 about nine minutes in with a dunk. Adams, though, took his third foul nine minutes into the game, but Foster’s 3-pointer kicked off a 16-1 run for the Bulls in a span of nearly four minutes, and Zid Powell’s 3-pointer forced Bowling Green to call a timeout with 8:15 left in the first half.

Ahead 27-16 with 7:12 left in the first half, Bowling Green cut UB’s lead to seven, but Curtis Jones answered with back-to-back shots – a jumper and a 3-pointer with less than four minutes left, part of a second run by the Bulls, which helped them to a 48-33 lead at halftime.

The Bulls opened their lead to as many as 26 points, by utilizing a 20-4 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Short bench getting shorter for UB: Without Hardnett and Ceaser, the Bulls worked with a short bench, one that got shorter when two of its players got into foul trouble. Isaiah Adams was called for three fouls before the 10-minute mark of the first half, and took his fourth early in the second half, and then Curtis Jones took his third foul less than three minutes into the second half.

Right idea, wrong sport: By the four-minute mark of the second half, UB was whistled for four of the five goaltending calls in the game, including two with less than six minutes in the first half that brought the Falcons within seven and eight points in a span of less than 50 seconds.

Top performers:

Zid Powell, UB: Powell scored a season-high and a game-high 27 points and had a season-high 10 rebounds. Powell also had three assists and two steals.

Curtis Jones, Isaac Jack, UB: Jones and Jack each scored 15 points; Jack was 7 for 8 from the floor.

Leon Ayers III, Bowling Green: Ayers led UB with 23 points, and added five rebounds and three assists.

What’s next: UB hosts Toledo at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Alumni Arena.