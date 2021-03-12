UB men's basketball returns to MAC title game with 81-74 win against Akron

CLEVELAND – The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team is one step closer to returning to the pinnacle of the Mid-American Conference.
The Bulls kept pace with Akron in regulation in a MAC semifinal Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, then played with a purpose in overtime: To make it to Saturday.
The Bulls scored the first seven points in overtime of an 81-74 win against Akron, and allowed the Zips just two successful shots from the floor in the five-minute overtime session.
UB, the second seed in the MAC Tournament, will face No. 5 Ohio in the MAC championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The winner of the MAC tournament will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which is scheduled to begin Thursday in Indiana. The Bobcats upset top-seeded Toledo, 87-80, in the other semifinal.
Jeenathan Williams scored 26 points for the second-seeded Bulls (16-7). Ronaldo Segu added 18 points and Josh Mballa scored 16 points and had 20 rebounds for his second double-double in as many days.
Loren Cristian Jackson scored a game-high 27 points for No. 3 Akron (15-8).
The Bulls will play in their fifth MAC championship game since 2015. UB has won four of the last five MAC championships, and the Bulls have six players on this year’s roster who played on the 2019 team that won the last MAC tournament title: Williams, Segu, Jayvon Graves, Tra’Von Fagan, Brock Bertram and Jamon Bivens.
UB also extended its winning streak to seven games, which dates back to Feb. 23.
The Bulls took an 11-10 lead on Josh Mballa’s second-chance shot about 4 1/2 minutes into the game, and UB produced early in the paint, with eight points inside, while five of Akron's first 10 shots were 3-point attempts.
Then, ahead 13-12, Segu’s 3-pointer sparked a 9-0 run and forced the Zips to call a timeout eight minutes into the game. The Bulls opened their lead to 26-16 on Segu’s shot, off a steal by Fagan at 8:55, but Akron answered with an 8-0 run that cut UB’s lead to 26-24, with 6:20 left in the half.
Four minutes later, Williams’ three-point play gave UB a 33-26 lead, after he was fouled by Jermaine Marshall, but Ali Ali’s jumper with 27 seconds left in the half cut UB’s lead to 33-28.
Ali’s jumper was part of a 9-0 run that bridged the first and second halves for the Zips, who took a 35-33 lead on Jackson's 3-pointer, 2:45 into the second half. UB, meanwhile, opened the second half 1 for 5 from the floor in the first three minutes, before Williams’ dunk gave the Bulls a 37-35 lead.
The Bulls and the Zips traded the lead three times in the next two minutes, before Mikal Dawson hit back-to-back 3-pointers that gave Akron a 46-40 lead.
UB’s shooting in the first eight minutes of the second half, though, left something to be desired. The Bulls opened the second half 4 for 15 from the floor, despite grabbing 11 rebounds in that span.
The Bulls, however, cut Akron’s lead to 53-52 on Ronaldo Segu’s 3-pointer with 7:39 left, which forced the Zips to call a timeout 13 seconds later, and Akron scored four points on shots by Bryan Trimble Jr. and Jackson.
But with 4:50 left, Mballa’s layup gave the Bulls a 59-58 lead, their first lead since about four minutes into the second half. That layup sparked a sequence in which the Bulls and the Zips again traded leads six times in less than two minutes, before Segu’s 3-pointer with 1:42 left gave UB a 66-64 lead, and Williams’ layup off a steal against Ali gave the Bulls a 68-64 lead 40 seconds later.
After Trimble’s layup with 44 seconds left, Enrique Freeman's putback for Akron with 1.1 seconds left tied the game at 68-68, and after UB’s inbounds pass went out of bounds, Jackson’s 3-point attempt on the final possession of regulation went wide.