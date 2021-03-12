UB men's basketball returns to MAC title game with 81-74 win against Akron

UB also extended its winning streak to seven games, which dates back to Feb. 23.

The Bulls took an 11-10 lead on Josh Mballa’s second-chance shot about 4 1/2 minutes into the game, and UB produced early in the paint, with eight points inside, while five of Akron's first 10 shots were 3-point attempts.

Then, ahead 13-12, Segu’s 3-pointer sparked a 9-0 run and forced the Zips to call a timeout eight minutes into the game. The Bulls opened their lead to 26-16 on Segu’s shot, off a steal by Fagan at 8:55, but Akron answered with an 8-0 run that cut UB’s lead to 26-24, with 6:20 left in the half.

Four minutes later, Williams’ three-point play gave UB a 33-26 lead, after he was fouled by Jermaine Marshall, but Ali Ali’s jumper with 27 seconds left in the half cut UB’s lead to 33-28.

Ali’s jumper was part of a 9-0 run that bridged the first and second halves for the Zips, who took a 35-33 lead on Jackson's 3-pointer, 2:45 into the second half. UB, meanwhile, opened the second half 1 for 5 from the floor in the first three minutes, before Williams’ dunk gave the Bulls a 37-35 lead.

The Bulls and the Zips traded the lead three times in the next two minutes, before Mikal Dawson hit back-to-back 3-pointers that gave Akron a 46-40 lead.