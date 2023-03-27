It has been more than two weeks and there’s no outward sign of a new men’s basketball coach at the University at Buffalo.

The lapse is puzzling, as is the lack of details and disclosure surrounding the firing process of former UB coach Jim Whitesell on March 11, less than 48 hours after a drubbing by Akron in a Mid-American Conference tournament quarterfinal.

As the coaching search process enters its third week, it’s gotten easier to look around and see which programs are moving – or have already moved – to hire new coaches. In the time since Whitesell’s firing, Arkansas State has hired Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson, a Jamestown native and a former UB assistant who was the sentimental favorite to become the next Bulls coach.

And since then, multiple sources told The News that at least two coaches have turned down the opening: Xavier assistant Adam Cohen, who is a Williamsville North graduate, and Ben McCollum, the coach at Division II Northwest Missouri State.

In that time, we also have two unlikely suspects in the Final Four, a pair of mid-majors in San Diego State and Florida Atlantic, which should give hope to other mid-major programs.

Forward LaQuill Hardnett is sixth UB men's basketball player to enter transfer portal Forward LaQuill Hardnett has become the sixth member of the University at Buffalo basketball team to enter the transfer portal since coach Jim Whitesell was fired.

And in that time, at least six players from UB’s 2022-23 roster have entered the transfer portal, including leading scorer Curtis Jones (15 points per game) and forward LaQuill Hardnett, who had his best season in four years at UB this season, averaging 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds, and still has a year of eligibility.

UB isn’t the only mid-major program on this extremely slow progression. WatchStadium.com’s coaching tracker shows that of the 46 coaching openings so far in college basketball this offseason, 17 non-Power Six (Atlantic Coast Conference, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12) openings have been filled, while 20 haven’t, as of noon Monday.

Seven of the 11 Power Six openings so far have been filled.

But if we want to chew on why UB still doesn’t have a coach, and why some others do, consider a few points as we move into Week 3 of this process.

There are programs that have and had succession plans in place: Syracuse announced longtime coach Jim Boeheim's departure in the aftermath of an ACC tournament loss and the promotion of associate coach Adrian Autry.

There were some questions as to whether Boeheim's departure was voluntary or forced, but a plan was in place at Syracuse, one that reportedly was years in the making. UB didn’t have that same luxury.

With UB’s staff likely out of jobs after this hire – despite the fact that three assistants and UB’s support staff are still listed on the athletic directory – there might not be an internal succession plan. In fact, UB hasn't even named an interim coach.

Programs that lose coaches already have candidates in mind, from the outset: Athletic directors and administrators don’t just make firing and hiring decisions on a whim. It’s a strategic decision that involves money, time, third-party search firms and countless communication methods, and in the process of making that decision, administrators usually have a short list of candidates, paired with criteria that the next coach should fulfill.

Because UB hasn’t disclosed much or anything on its coaching search, it is hard to know whether UB athletic director Mark Alnutt had a short list of candidates, or one specific candidate in mind. But if Alnutt and his staff are strategic, they’re sticking to that list – or crossing names off as other coaches are fired or as candidates are turning down the job.

What does the money look like? UB’s basketball budget (operating expenses and revenues) for the 2021-22 fiscal year was more than $3 million, but UB’s athletic department can’t throw the same money around that it has to past candidates, especially given that if it follows the letter of Whitesell’s contract extension, it will owe him a $500,000 buyout.

That comes on top of whatever salary the Bulls will pay their new coach, unless its athletic department decides to go to the UB Foundation, the university’s private endowment fund, or to a deep-pocketed donor or donors. and secure funding to fulfill Whitesell’s buyout. Also, consider the salaries for UB’s three most recent coaches:

Whitesell: An annual base salary of $300,000, plus $100,000 in annual additional compensation.

Nate Oats: An annual base salary of $600,000, which was bumped to $837,000 – including $225,000 that would be raised through gifts designated to the men's basketball program – when he signed a contract extension in March 2019. He left for the same job at Alabama less than two weeks later.

Bobby Hurley: The News reported in April 2015 that Hurley, now the coach at Arizona State, would make an annual base salary of more than $550,000, a raise from his original annual salary of $250,000 – that increase would come from UB donors. He departed for Arizona State soon thereafter.

Behind the scenes at the Final Four: This weekend’s Final Four in Houston is as much a job search-slash-coaching convention-slash-networking opportunity-slash-negotiating session as it is an event to determine the national champion. Coaches and athletic directors from across the country meet every year at the Final Four.

If UB doesn’t have a coach in place in the next few days, anticipate that a contingent will head to Texas to make its pitches to a prospective coach or coaches.

For context: UB announced Whitesell’s hire on April 6, 2019 – the morning of the national championship semifinals in Minneapolis.

Who wants this job, anyways? Four years ago, other candidates turned down the UB job when the athletic department was searching for Oats’ replacement, and the trend is continuing with Cohen and McCollum, whose teams at Northwest Missouri State have won four Division II championships since 2017, saying “no, thank you,” to UB.

While UB is a desirable job for an up-and-coming assistant with head coaching aspirations, there are more than 30 mid-major openings and four Power Six openings, which gives prospective coaches a bargaining chip. Some candidates likely have their pick of openings, which doesn’t necessarily work in UB’s favor, unless there’s a candidate who really, really wants the opening at UB.