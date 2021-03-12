UB men's basketball punches into MAC title game with 81-74 win against Akron

“I hate losing, but man, it was fun to coach our team tonight,” said Akron coach John Groce, whose team shot 2 for 9 in overtime. “That’s what a MAC semifinal should look like, two good teams going at it, figuratively speaking. It was phenomenal. That was a high-level game. But the start to the overtime was critical. That got them a three-possession lead and we were scrambling from there, trying to make stuff happen.”

Boosted by Williams, Ronaldo Segu (18 points) and Josh Mballa, who had his eighth double-double of the season, with 16 points and 20 rebounds, the Bulls will play in their fifth MAC championship game since 2015. UB has won four of the last five MAC championships, and has six players on this year’s roster who played on the 2019 team that won the last MAC tournament title and went to the NCAA Tournament: Williams, Segu, Jayvon Graves, Tra’Von Fagan, Brock Bertram and Jamon Bivens.

UB also extended its winning streak to seven games, which dates back to Feb. 23, and has won 10 of their last 11 games.